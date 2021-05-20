Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 26 It's time for some more movie and television talk with Pop! Goes the Culture!

In our wide array of content on the Shacknews Twitch channel, Pop! Goes the Culture! is like no other. Here, we put gaming to the side to talk about movies, television, comics, and other stuff in the world of entertainment. Hosts Greg and Donovan are excited for more discussions and debates, so tune in for Episode 26 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Episode 26 of Pop! Goes the Culture! will go live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET. You can also watch the stream right here on our website using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of some of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

We love engaging with out chat during the stream. If you're watching today, we'd love for you to chime in and let us know what you think about WarnerMedia merging with Discovery, or all of the DC and HBOMax news.

We'd like to thank anybody that does come by to watch our show today. It's chatting with you guys and hearing your thoughts that make this show so fun to do every week. If you’re interested in further supporting Shacknews' livestreaming efforts, you can use your free monthly Prime Gaming subscription, courtesy of Amazon Prime.

Find your seats and silence your cellphones, it’s time for episode 26 of Pop! Goes the Culture!