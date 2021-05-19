Evening Reading - May 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Resident Evil Village BTS

the making of resident evil village pic.twitter.com/Su1RiJEKsl — best of video games (@bestofvidgames) May 9, 2021

It's always interesting seeing the actors move around with dots and markers on them.

Are you ready to find out?

I have finally located it, my favorite meme pic.twitter.com/DGdiSQEduc — Magen Cubed, Witch King (@magencubed) May 8, 2021

Then keep f***ing around.

UNRECOGNIZABLE

I don't think they know what that word means.

SparkNotes memes are the best

Victor Frankenstein building his creature vs. Victor Frankenstein showing him love and acceptance pic.twitter.com/W5bfoqQfVB — SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) May 11, 2021

Whoever is running the social media over there is doing a great job.

Two beers and a puppy

I will measure everyone against this scale now. Genius. pic.twitter.com/hInL08muc4 — B. Dave Walters: I Say Words About Things (@BDaveWalters) May 10, 2021

A good way to judge people.

I don't like this

I am absolutely losing my mind over this post and therefore I have to inflict it on everyone else pic.twitter.com/69pN0hU8ZQ — kaineluvr42069 (@silencedrowns) May 10, 2021

Now you get to not like it also.

Read this thread about an Aussie chain of cafes

I need to talk about Cafe 63. — beanternet defamation lawyer (@TheFanciestLad) May 9, 2021

Cafe 63 is wild, man. Honestly.

One more for the road

Me: I don't care what month they were born in you can't call them slurs



Her: dude that's just literally what gymnasts wear — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 10, 2021

This one got a chuckle out of me.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's cold over here, which means Rad is loving the snuggles. Here's a photo of him having a nap!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.