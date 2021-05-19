New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 19, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
4

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Resident Evil Village BTS

It's always interesting seeing the actors move around with dots and markers on them.

Are you ready to find out?

Then keep f***ing around.

UNRECOGNIZABLE

I don't think they know what that word means.

SparkNotes memes are the best

Whoever is running the social media over there is doing a great job.

Two beers and a puppy

A good way to judge people.

I don't like this

Now you get to not like it also.

Read this thread about an Aussie chain of cafes

Cafe 63 is wild, man. Honestly.

One more for the road

This one got a chuckle out of me.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

It's cold over here, which means Rad is loving the snuggles. Here's a photo of him having a nap!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

