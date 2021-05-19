Evening Reading - May 19, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Deathloop hands-off preview: Dual-wielding deja vu
- Aerial_Knight's Never Yield review: Running out of interest
- L.A. Noire 10 years later: Changing the face of the game
- Shacknews livestream schedule - Week of May 17, 2021
- Gearbox starts GoFundMe to aid trans rights efforts in home state of Texas
- The Last of Us Part 2 gets a PS5 enhancement patch today
- Bitcoin (BTC) hits 3-month low after China bans cryptocurrency in financial institutions
- GameStop lists RTX 30XX Series GPUs on its online shop... they sold out obviously
- Geoff Keighley reveals dates and partners for Summer Game Fest 2021
- Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will launch on Netflix in early July
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
Resident Evil Village BTS
the making of resident evil village pic.twitter.com/Su1RiJEKsl— best of video games (@bestofvidgames) May 9, 2021
It's always interesting seeing the actors move around with dots and markers on them.
Are you ready to find out?
I have finally located it, my favorite meme pic.twitter.com/DGdiSQEduc— Magen Cubed, Witch King (@magencubed) May 8, 2021
Then keep f***ing around.
UNRECOGNIZABLE
https://t.co/FKKnx3AjrD pic.twitter.com/hwnugT7BOE— Cheesemeister (@Cheesemeister3k) May 11, 2021
I don't think they know what that word means.
SparkNotes memes are the best
Victor Frankenstein building his creature vs. Victor Frankenstein showing him love and acceptance pic.twitter.com/W5bfoqQfVB— SparkNotes (@SparkNotes) May 11, 2021
Whoever is running the social media over there is doing a great job.
Two beers and a puppy
I will measure everyone against this scale now. Genius. pic.twitter.com/hInL08muc4— B. Dave Walters: I Say Words About Things (@BDaveWalters) May 10, 2021
A good way to judge people.
I don't like this
I am absolutely losing my mind over this post and therefore I have to inflict it on everyone else pic.twitter.com/69pN0hU8ZQ— kaineluvr42069 (@silencedrowns) May 10, 2021
Now you get to not like it also.
Read this thread about an Aussie chain of cafes
I need to talk about Cafe 63.— beanternet defamation lawyer (@TheFanciestLad) May 9, 2021
Cafe 63 is wild, man. Honestly.
One more for the road
Me: I don't care what month they were born in you can't call them slurs— Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) May 10, 2021
Her: dude that's just literally what gymnasts wear
This one got a chuckle out of me.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight.
It's cold over here, which means Rad is loving the snuggles. Here's a photo of him having a nap!
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
