Meet The Cleaners in Back 4 Blood's latest trailer A new Back 4 Blood trailer focuses on The Cleaners, a playable group of survivors in the game.

Turtle Rock Studios is looking to bring back the classic four-player zombie-slaying action this Fall with Back 4 Blood. The developers that brought you Left 4 Dead have shown off what we can expect in their next release, and they’ve now released a new trailer. This new look introduces us to The Cleaners, a group of playable survivors featured in Back 4 Blood.

Turtle Rock Studios revealed the new Back 4 Blood trailer in a post to the game’s official YouTube channel. In the trailer we meet the eight characters that make up The Cleaners: Holly, Walker, Doc, Karlee, Jim, Hoffman, Evangelo, and Mom. Each of these characters have unique backgrounds and traits, which we learn about in this trailer.

Doc - A physician that can aid her teammates with trauma resistance and healing efficiency.

Karlee - A hardened survivor that a bonus to quick inventory and increases team use speed.

Jim - A former soldier that has faster ADS speed and gets increased damage from precision kills.

Hoffmann - A conspiracy theorist that gets an additional offensive item slots and increases team ammo capacity.

Evangelo - A young fighter with stamina regeneration that provides increased team movement speed.

Mom - A mother that can instantly revive teammates and provides an extra team life.

Holly - A survivor that lost her family to the Devil Worm, has increased damage resistance and team stamina.

Walker - A former Army ranger with expert combat skills.

This trailer also highlights variants of the riddent hat players will encounter - Breakers, Ogres, Snitchers, and Hags. These Ridden have unique abilities that will force players to adapt and cooperate with each other.

Back 4 Blood will feature a range of characters to play as in its reintroduction of classic four-player zombie co-op gameplay. Back 4 Blood is set to release this year on October 12.