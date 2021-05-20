New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Meet The Cleaners in Back 4 Blood's latest trailer

A new Back 4 Blood trailer focuses on The Cleaners, a playable group of survivors in the game.

Donovan Erskine
Turtle Rock Studios is looking to bring back the classic four-player zombie-slaying action this Fall with Back 4 Blood. The developers that brought you Left 4 Dead have shown off what we can expect in their next release, and they’ve now released a new trailer. This new look introduces us to The Cleaners, a group of playable survivors featured in Back 4 Blood.

Turtle Rock Studios revealed the new Back 4 Blood trailer in a post to the game’s official YouTube channel. In the trailer we meet the eight characters that make up The Cleaners: Holly, Walker, Doc, Karlee, Jim, Hoffman, Evangelo, and Mom. Each of these characters have unique backgrounds and traits, which we learn about in this trailer.

  • Doc - A physician that can aid her teammates with trauma resistance and healing efficiency.
  • Karlee - A hardened survivor that a bonus to quick inventory and increases team use speed.
  • Jim - A former soldier that has faster ADS speed and gets increased damage from precision kills.
  • Hoffmann - A conspiracy theorist that gets an additional offensive item slots and increases team ammo capacity.
  • Evangelo - A young fighter with stamina regeneration that provides increased team movement speed.
  • Mom - A mother that can instantly revive teammates and provides an extra team life.
  • Holly - A survivor that lost her family to the Devil Worm, has increased damage resistance and team stamina.
  • Walker - A former Army ranger with expert combat skills.

This trailer also highlights variants of the riddent hat players will encounter - Breakers, Ogres, Snitchers, and Hags. These Ridden have unique abilities that will force players to adapt and cooperate with each other.

Back 4 Blood will feature a range of characters to play as in its reintroduction of classic four-player zombie co-op gameplay. Back 4 Blood is set to release this year on October 12.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

