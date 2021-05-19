ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 90 Check out Chrono Trigger tonight!

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our time-traveling adventure known as Chrono Trigger. Last time, we managed to defeat Magus, by the skin of our teeth. This boss fight was the toughest boss fight thus far and it appears to only be getting tougher from here. It looked like we were done with prehistoric times but after fighting Magus, we ended up back in that time period to say hello to cave-girl Ayla. It turns out there's an issue brewing in prehistoric times and shocker, we're needed to save the day. Jump in at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT to see if the journey of Steve and friends is a happy one or one that gets skipped over in the history books?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday and 8 p.m. EDT next Tuesday. Stay tuned for more Link's Awakening and a classic game next week.

The Stevetendo show, as well as other great Shacknews programs, wouldn't be where they are today without the help of the loyal Shack viewers. Don't know how to show your support? Check out our guide on how to subscribe with Prime Gaming for more info on how to get a free Twitch sub you can use on us!

Check out our weekly livestream schedule so you don't miss out on other great programming the Shacknews family has to offer.