Unboxing & review: Justice League Superman Statue We unboxed the new Superman statue from Diamond Select Toys for your viewing pleasure.

As much as we love games and technology here at Shacknews, we also dig toys and collectibles. Because of that, we often do unboxing and review videos over on our Youtube channel. The latest video is up, as we got out hands on the new Superman statue from Diamond Select Toys.

Shacknews’ Head of Video Greg Burke was sent the new Superman statue by Diamond Select Toys. The figure is inspired by the look of Superman in the beloved Justice League animated series. The full unboxing and review can be seen below.

The figure stands at 12 inches tall and is one of just 3,000 of its kind. Superman is in a flying position, and the figure rests on top of a base. Despite the simplistic art style, the figure has some solid detail to it, specifically with Superman’s iconic house sigil.

