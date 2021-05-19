New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Unboxing & review: Justice League Superman Statue

We unboxed the new Superman statue from Diamond Select Toys for your viewing pleasure.
Donovan Erskine
1

As much as we love games and technology here at Shacknews, we also dig toys and collectibles. Because of that, we often do unboxing and review videos over on our Youtube channel. The latest video is up, as we got out hands on the new Superman statue from Diamond Select Toys.

Shacknews’ Head of Video Greg Burke was sent the new Superman statue by Diamond Select Toys. The figure is inspired by the look of Superman in the beloved Justice League animated series. The full unboxing and review can be seen below.

The figure stands at 12 inches tall and is one of just 3,000 of its kind. Superman is in a flying position, and the figure rests on top of a base. Despite the simplistic art style, the figure has some solid detail to it, specifically with Superman’s iconic house sigil.

For more unboxing and review videos, subscribe to the Shacknews YouTube channel. There you’ll find similar videos, as well as Pokemon card pack openings and other collectible-themed content.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

