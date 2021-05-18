Evening Reading - May 18, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- L.A. Noire 10 years later: Changing the face of the game
- Samurai Warriors 5 interview: Getting back to where it all started
- Apple WWDC 2021 dates, stream schedule & registration info
- All Rocket League Ranks and Divisions explained
- Iron Banner Season 14 quest guide - Destiny 2
- GTA V has sold over 145 million units since launch
- Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) guidance points to revenue and earnings decline in FY 2022
- Devolver Digital reportedly planning to go public via IPO later this year
- Xbox Game Pass late May 2021 additions include Snowrunner, Maneater, & Knockout City
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
GMTK teaches us about HUDs
A HUD can make or break a game.
Never gonna give up the washer or dryer
May 1, 2021
This sounds like a good way to break some expensive appliances.
This is some incredible VFX work
Great VFX work by Doug Liman & MPC studio on "The Reset" commercial for Verizon's 5G network (and a world without lags ;-)— Catsuka (@catsuka) May 6, 2021
Full video >> https://t.co/DrS0srQlt0 pic.twitter.com/AAZ4DtOWMh
There are so many details in here.
Watch out for men with jaunty hats
It is a truth universally acknowledged by cartoonists that if a man of middle years wearing a jaunty hat bustles up, you’re about to have quite a few of your cartoons explained to you.— jon “airships” kudelka (@jonkudelka) May 5, 2021
They allege to know a lot of things.
King of the Hill screens
May 5, 2021
This is a great episode. In it, Peggy starts secretly giving Hank testosterone medication to help with his energy levels.
Some good artwork
КЯМさんよりバトン頂きました。— NIRA (@NI_RA_10) February 22, 2021
ありがとうございます🙏
版権とオリジナル半々で#引用RTで絵をあげて5人指名してバトンでお気に入りの絵を載せる https://t.co/pvBkwph6uv pic.twitter.com/dr7DlWqRbt
There's some Dark Souls goodness in here, Sekiro too.
The bees are happy
🍹🍯🌼 pic.twitter.com/GlxEKHKFlI— Eupholie (@Eupholie_) April 30, 2021
Don't look too closely, there are some questionable actions taking place.
Oh, hey, it's my workout playlist
May 8, 2021
Time to listen to That One Song™ to prepare for a heavy lift.
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He's loving the cold weather.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
Sam Chandler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 18, 2021