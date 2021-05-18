New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 18, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
2

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

GMTK teaches us about HUDs

A HUD can make or break a game.

Never gonna give up the washer or dryer

This sounds like a good way to break some expensive appliances.

This is some incredible VFX work

There are so many details in here.

Watch out for men with jaunty hats

They allege to know a lot of things.

King of the Hill screens

This is a great episode. In it, Peggy starts secretly giving Hank testosterone medication to help with his energy levels.

Some good artwork

There's some Dark Souls goodness in here, Sekiro too.

The bees are happy

Don't look too closely, there are some questionable actions taking place.

Oh, hey, it's my workout playlist

Time to listen to That One Song™ to prepare for a heavy lift.

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night! He's loving the cold weather.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Guides Editor

Hailing from the land down under, Sam Chandler brings a bit of the southern hemisphere flair to his work. After bouncing round a few universities, securing a bachelor degree, and entering the video game industry, he's found his new family here at Shacknews as a Guides Editor. There's nothing he loves more than crafting a guide that will help someone. If you need help with a guide, or notice something not quite right, you can Tweet him: @SamuelChandler 

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola