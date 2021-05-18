Warner Bros. Games could be split up following the WarmerMedia-Discovery merger Reports say that some of Warner Bros. Interactive's studios will stay with AT&T, while others will go to the Discovery spinoff company.

It was recently revealed that AT&T would be merging its WarnerMedia business with Discovery, which will have major ramifications not only for the two companies, but for the entertainment industry as a whole. One of the several entities impacted by the merger will be Warner Bros. Interactive, the company’s gaming division. Though it’s still not clear how the chips will fall, new reports state that Warner Bros. Games will be split up following the merger with some staying at AT&T and others going to the new company.

As initially reported by IGN, WarnerMedia and Discovery’s $43 billion merger will result in a breakup of Warner Bros. Interactive. The company told IGN that a portion of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will be sold off, though the company will retain some. It wasn’t shared what specific studios will be sold, and which ones will be staying put.

Warner Bros. Interactive consists of 11 studios. This includes NetherRealm, Avalanche Software, Monolith Productions, and Rocksteady Games. Just those names alone are attached to some coveted IP, with AAA titles currently in development. It’s unclear how the division of these studios could impact any plans for the future. Representatives have also confirmed the split up of studios to Axios.

The WarnerMedia-Discovery Media will have major ramifications for television, film, and just about all aspects of mainstream entertainment. The gaming decision being split up is just one byproduct of the multi-billion dollar deal. Specific details still aren’t ironed out, but we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews when they become available.