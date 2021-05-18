New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Warner Bros. Games could be split up following the WarmerMedia-Discovery merger

Reports say that some of Warner Bros. Interactive's studios will stay with AT&T, while others will go to the Discovery spinoff company.
Donovan Erskine
1

It was recently revealed that AT&T would be merging its WarnerMedia business with Discovery, which will have major ramifications not only for the two companies, but for the entertainment industry as a whole. One of the several entities impacted by the merger will be Warner Bros. Interactive, the company’s gaming division. Though it’s still not clear how the chips will fall, new reports state that Warner Bros. Games will be split up following the merger with some staying at AT&T and others going to the new company.

As initially reported by IGN, WarnerMedia and Discovery’s $43 billion merger will result in a breakup of Warner Bros. Interactive. The company told IGN that a portion of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment will be sold off, though the company will retain some. It wasn’t shared what specific studios will be sold, and which ones will be staying put.

Warner Bros. Interactive consists of 11 studios. This includes NetherRealm, Avalanche Software, Monolith Productions, and Rocksteady Games. Just those names alone are attached to some coveted IP, with AAA titles currently in development. It’s unclear how the division of these studios could impact any plans for the future. Representatives have also confirmed the split up of studios to Axios.

The WarnerMedia-Discovery Media will have major ramifications for television, film, and just about all aspects of mainstream entertainment. The gaming decision being split up is just one byproduct of the multi-billion dollar deal. Specific details still aren’t ironed out, but we’ll have them for you right here on Shacknews when they become available.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

