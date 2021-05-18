GTA Online standalone will be free on PS5 for limited time following launch Those who haven't dropped in yet will be able to claim GTA Online as a standalone package for free on PS5 following its next-gen upgrade.

We’ve been waiting a long time to find out more about Rockstar’s next-gen upgrades of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S, and today was a fruitful day for that. Not only did we get launch dates for the next-gen console upgrades later this year, but PS5 fans get an even sweeter deal. When GTA 5 and GTA Online upgrades launch, a standalone version of Grand Theft Auto Online will be free to claim on PS5 for a few months following the launch.

Rockstar revealed the latest details on next-gen upgrades of GTA 5 and GTA Online in a Rockstar Newswire blog post on May 18, 2021. According to the post, Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online will be getting the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S upgrades this November 2021. We still don’t know exactly what we’ll be in for when those upgrades drop, but Rockstar also shared that PS5 players who have not played the games will be able to claim GTA Online for free for the first three months following the next-gen launch.

Rockstar’s been pretty quiet about what we can expect out of next-gen versions of Grand Theft Auto 5 and GTA Online, but the new deal on the standalone GTA Online on PS5 makes sense. After all, the next-gen upgrades for GTA 5 were first revealed on the PlayStation 5 “Future of Gaming” livestream in 2020. It would seem Rockstar has been working with Sony on the game pretty closely and this latest deal is further confirmation of that relationship.

Regardless, it would seem we can look forward to hearing more about the next-gen upgrades to Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online later this year as we get closer to the November launch. Stay tuned for more details, and if you’ve been holding off on playing GTA Online, you might hold off a little longer for the free version when it comes to PS5 this November 2021.