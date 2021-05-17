ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 88 Explore space in Super Metroid.

Fans of the action genre will be in for a treat tonight, as we'll be continuing our Super Metroid playthrough on the Stevetendo show. Set to go at 9 p.m. EDT/ 6 p.m. PDT, tonight will hopefully be the night that we complete the adventure. I missed out on Super Metroid when I was a kid and I can remember playing it and beating it for the first time.

Nintendo had a service called "Club Nintendo" and gave fans the option to input codes for points. You would accumulate points over the course of the year and could cash those points in for prizes/rewards. There were some pretty cool rewards early in the run of the service but near the end of the fifth year, Nintendo didn't give out as many physical rewards and, instead, you could get free games as well as discounted games on the Wii U and 3DS. I was able to get Super Metroid and played it for the first time on the Wii U and it was a great game. Join the Stevetendo show tonight to see if I can beat up Mother Brain and save the planet from the forces of evil?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

