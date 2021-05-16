ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 62 - Are you cool enough Turok a VW Beetle? Join Bryan on his quest through every N64 game released in North America. skankcore64 continues only on Shacknews Twitch!

We've made it to another lazy Sunday here at Shacknews so it's time for more skankcore64. My trek through all North American releases for the Nintendo 64 is back at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. Stop by to chat and enjoy the show!

Episode 62 - Are you cool enough Turok a VW Beetle?

Who wants to see some credits and another N64 title added to the skanckore64 Game Counter? If you're thinking, "I do!", then you're in luck! In last week's episode, I made my way through the sixth and seventh circles of hell, I mean, levels of Turok: Dinosaur Hunter. Even though I've decided to loosen up in Turok and make the game more fun to play, the persistent miasma that obscures every corner has still proved a challenge. That challenge pales in comparison to the dreadful drops that plague the platforming sections of the game. That should all be in the past now, as I've made my way into the final chapter and up to the first save point found within.

After the assured staff roll in today's stream, I'll be moving onto the next game purchased with Shack Points. The generous armyoftechno chose Beetle Adventure Racing for the next title and I couldn't be more excited! You can follow along with the embedded viewer above or head over to Shacknews Twitch to converse with me and other viewers live while you earn Shack Points of your own. You can save up and pick your favorite N64 game to be featured next on the show!

