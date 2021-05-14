Evening Reading - May 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- Microsoft to begin selling Xbox Series X and S consoles in China next month
- Let's marvel at some sweet new figures inspired by the classic Final Fantasy 7.
- Tripwire Interactive's new work model lets employees choose remote, on-site, or hybrid work
- Disco Elysium - The Final Cut unbanned in Australia, gets R18+ rating
- Knockout City will be free for the first 10 days of its release
- Elite Dangerous's new planet designs won't be available without the Odyssey expansion
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 14
- Destiny 2 players estimate 6 plus days of grind to reach transmog seasonal cap
Get your vaccine at Umbrella Corp
Got vaccinated today. Went super well, everybody was very professional and nice. In and out in 15 min. pic.twitter.com/7wAPE3BVzF— Naila (@CaptScarlett) May 7, 2021
I heard the side effects can be pretty rough!
Huge congrats to this kid
Six year old gets welcomed back to school after beating leukemia— Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) May 14, 2021
pic.twitter.com/ZDYuS7Dvz3
Hero of time.
Discord's new logo
Love the new Discord logo pic.twitter.com/chDxyTLJF7— DaftPina (@DaftPina) May 13, 2021
When will the simplified logo trend end?
Awful fan-made posters
May 13, 2021
Allow me to introduce you to the worst Twitter account of all time.
More RE Village shenanigans
icantstop FUCKING crying at this i played it in an empty restaurant with my coworker next to me and ut echoed sso fucking loud pic.twitter.com/yT3brrs8Zc— cream 🍮 (@kseichu_) May 13, 2021
Headphone warning.
GPU shortage struggles
"You could not live with your own failure, and where did that bring you? Back to me."
Lily James unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson
Lily James as Pamela Anderson on the set of Hulu's upcoming miniseries 'Pam & Tommy' pic.twitter.com/2mxQB2uijC— Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 14, 2021
Seriously, give this makeup and hairstyling team the Emmy right now.
Congratulations sailer
May 14, 2021
You made it to Friday!
