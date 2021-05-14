Evening Reading - May 14, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

Get your vaccine at Umbrella Corp

Got vaccinated today. Went super well, everybody was very professional and nice. In and out in 15 min. pic.twitter.com/7wAPE3BVzF — Naila (@CaptScarlett) May 7, 2021

I heard the side effects can be pretty rough!

Huge congrats to this kid

Six year old gets welcomed back to school after beating leukemia

pic.twitter.com/ZDYuS7Dvz3 — Dudes Posting Their W’s (@DudespostingWs) May 14, 2021

Hero of time.

Discord's new logo

Love the new Discord logo pic.twitter.com/chDxyTLJF7 — DaftPina (@DaftPina) May 13, 2021

When will the simplified logo trend end?

Awful fan-made posters

Allow me to introduce you to the worst Twitter account of all time.

More RE Village shenanigans

icantstop FUCKING crying at this i played it in an empty restaurant with my coworker next to me and ut echoed sso fucking loud pic.twitter.com/yT3brrs8Zc — cream 🍮 (@kseichu_) May 13, 2021

Headphone warning.

GPU shortage struggles

"You could not live with your own failure, and where did that bring you? Back to me."

Lily James unrecognizable as Pamela Anderson

Lily James as Pamela Anderson on the set of Hulu's upcoming miniseries 'Pam & Tommy' pic.twitter.com/2mxQB2uijC — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) May 14, 2021

Seriously, give this makeup and hairstyling team the Emmy right now.

Congratulations sailer

pic.twitter.com/idgrelvRSh — Congrats Sailer, You Made It To Friday! (@FridaySailer) May 14, 2021

You made it to Friday!

