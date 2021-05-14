Weekend PC Download Deals for May 14: Destiny 2 Splicer Sale

If you've followed Shacknews throughout the week, you'll know that it's been a big week for Destiny 2. If you haven't jumped into the game yet, it's time to consider diving in. Destiny 2 is on sale throughout the PC shopping sphere, with discounts available across Steam, the Humble Store, Gamersgate, and more.

Elsewhere, the Humble Store has ended its Spring Sale, but has come around with their usual second chance sale known as the Spring Sale Encore. There are a lot of publishers with games on sale, giving you a chance to pick up games like Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and many more on sale. If you're not looking to shop from the Humble Store, there's a Humble Bundle that may have your eye. The Heal: COVID-19 Bundle features a handful of great games and ebooks for just $20 USD.

Green Man Gaming is celebrating its birthday with a lot of great deals, sorted out by year. GOG.com has some fabulous indie games, led by Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. The Ubisoft Store has a sale on the Assassin's Creed franchise, including Valhalla. Plus, there's still time to pick up the best of StarCraft from Blizzard.

Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:

Blizzard

The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.

Epic Games Store

Fanatical

Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.

Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.

Gamersgate

GOG.com

Green Man Gaming

Humble Bundle

Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.

As part of the Heal: COVID-19 Bundle, pay $20 to receive Into the Breach, Baba Is You, BioShock Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Undertale, Hyper Light Drifter, Tooth and Tail, The Witness, This War of Mine, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, SUPERHOT, Stick Fight: The Game, Portal Knights, Wargroove, Brutal Legend, Death Squared, Crusader Kings Complete, Pinstripe, Teleglitch: Die More Edition, Dwarfs!?, Dead in Bermuda, Bury Me My Love, and a dozen ebooks. All games activate on Steam.

Origin

FIFA 21 Champions Edition - $19.99 (75% off)

Ubisoft Store

Steam

If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.