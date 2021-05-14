Weekend PC Download Deals for May 14: Destiny 2 Splicer Sale

If you've followed Shacknews throughout the week, you'll know that it's been a big week for Destiny 2. If you haven't jumped into the game yet, it's time to consider diving in. Destiny 2 is on sale throughout the PC shopping sphere, with discounts available across Steam, the Humble Store, Gamersgate, and more.
Elsewhere, the Humble Store has ended its Spring Sale, but has come around with their usual second chance sale known as the Spring Sale Encore. There are a lot of publishers with games on sale, giving you a chance to pick up games like Hitman 3, Cyberpunk 2077, No Man's Sky, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and many more on sale. If you're not looking to shop from the Humble Store, there's a Humble Bundle that may have your eye. The Heal: COVID-19 Bundle features a handful of great games and ebooks for just $20 USD.
Green Man Gaming is celebrating its birthday with a lot of great deals, sorted out by year. GOG.com has some fabulous indie games, led by Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. The Ubisoft Store has a sale on the Assassin's Creed franchise, including Valhalla. Plus, there's still time to pick up the best of StarCraft from Blizzard.
Here's our selection of this weekend's PC deals:
Blizzard
The Blizzard Celebration Collection features various add-on goodies for World of Warcraft, Overwatch, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and StarCraft 2. It also comes with the Blizzard Arcade Collection, which retails at $19.99. The Celebration Collection starts at $19.99, so be sure to grab it from Battle.net today. It's only available until September 15.
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - $38.99 (35% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection - $29.99 (25% off)
- StarCraft 2 Campaign Collection Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft 2 Nova Covert Ops Bundle - $6.50 (31% off)
- StarCraft Remastered - $9.99 (33% off)
- StarCraft Cartooned - $7.99 (20% off)
- StarCraft Remastered + Cartooned - $17.98 (28% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 6 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 5 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 4 Structure Skin Bundles - $22.42 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 3 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 2 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2: War Chest 1 Skin Bundles - $19.92 (50% off)
- StarCraft 2 Carbot Complete Bundle - $9.99 (19% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Welcome to the Nexus Bundle - $13.59 (74% off)
- Heroes of the Storm: Heroic Reinforcement Bundle - $39.99 (70% off)
Epic Games Store
- The Lion's Song - FREE until 5/20
- Sludge Life - FREE until 5/28
- Pathfinder: Kingmaker Enhanced Plus Edition - $11.99 (40% off)
- Necromunda: Hired Gun - $33.99 (15% off)
Fanatical
Pay $3.99 for Icewind Dale Enhanced Edition, The Walking Dead: The Final Season, Yoku's Island Express, Yooka-Laylee, Dungeons III, Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood, and Blazing Beaks. These activate on Steam.
Build Your Own Platinum Bundle! For the month of May, select from the following games: Dirt Rally 2.0, Verdun, Cultist Simulator, Commandos 2: HD Remaster, Tesla Force, Praetorians HD Remaster, Kill it with Fire, Tomb Raider GOTY Edition, The Falconeer, Neverinth, Shadows Awakening Complete Pack, Metro 2033 Redux, Tannenberg, Golf It!, Saints Row IV Game of the Century Edition, Dark Devotion, Metro Last Light Redux, Horizon Chase Turbo, and The Walking Dead: Michonne. Select 3 for $9.99, 5 for $15.99, or 7 for $19.99. DRMs vary.
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 [Steam] - $10.29 (66% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege [UPlay] - $7.19 (64% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $8.99 (85% off)
- Resident Evil 3 [Steam] - $17.99 (70% off)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard [Steam] - $8.99 (70% off)
- Serious Sam 4 [Steam] - $23.99 (40% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition [Steam] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint [UPlay] - $13.79 (77% off)
- Carrion [Steam] - $13.39 (33% off)
- SUPERHOT: Mind Control Delete [Steam] - $8.99 (64% off)
- SUPERHOT [Steam] - $8.99 (64% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War [Steam] - $11.39 (81% off)
- Risk of Rain 2 [Steam] - $17.49 (30% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.24 (55% off)
- Elite Dangerous [Steam] - $6.59 (78% off)
- Katana ZERO [Steam] - $8.99 (40% off)
- My Friend Pedro [Steam] - $9.99 (50% off)
- Ape Out [Steam] - $7.49 (50% off)
- The Flame in the Flood [Steam] - $2.69 (82% off)
- Dead Island Definitive Collection [Steam] - $8.00 (80% off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection [Steam] - $3.14 (91% off)
- Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak [Steam] - $4.49 (91% off)
- Bulletstorm Full Clip Edition Duke Nukem Bundle [Steam] - $7.69 (81% off)
Gamersgate
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion [Steam] - $11.24 (25% off)
- Borderlands 3 [Steam] - $30.00 (50% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands [Steam] - $14.99 (25% off)
- NBA 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 [Steam] - $17.82 (70% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $37.59 (34% off)
- Planet Zoo [Steam] - $20.70 (53% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI Platinum Edition [Steam] - $30.39 (74% off)
- Children of Morta [Steam] - $9.90 (54% off)
- MudRunner [Steam] - $5.00 (79% off)
- Unreal Deal Pack [Steam] - $3.00 (92% off)
GOG.com
- Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion - $11.99 (20% off)
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Democracy 4 - $20.24 (25% off)
- Deus Ex: Mankind Divided Digital Deluxe Edition - $6.74 (85% off)
- Deus Ex: Human Revolution Director's Cut - $2.99 (85% off)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines - $9.99 (50% off)
- Life is Strange - $3.99 (80% off)
- Life is Strange: Before the Storm Deluxe Edition - $4.96 (80% off)
- Kerbal Space Program - $9.99 (75% off)
- XCOM 2 - $14.99 (75% off)
- XCOM: Enemy Unknown Complete Pack - $9.99 (80% off)
- Yooka-Laylee Buddy Duo Pack - $14.87 (75% off)
- System Shock 2 - $3.99 (60% off)
- System Shock Enhanced Edition - $3.99 (60% off)
- Breach & Clear - $1.49 (90% off)
- Deus Ex GOTY Edition - $0.97 (86% off)
Green Man Gaming
- Birthday Sale
- Outriders [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- NieR Replicant [Steam] - $46.79 (22% off)
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate [Steam] - $23.40 (61% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $30.27 (50% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $16.63 (72% off)
- Fallout 76 - $16.80 (58% off)
- Rage 2 - $15.12 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 7 [Steam] - $16.79 (44% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 [Steam] - $15.59 (48% off)
- Devil May Cry 5 [Steam] - $17.39 (30% off)
- Slay the Spire [Steam] - $10.00 (60% off)
- More from the Green Man Gaming Birthday Sale, sorted by year, for your convenience.
Humble Bundle
Subscribe to Humble Choice for $14.99 for three games a month or $19.99 for nine games a month. For the month of May, select between Metro Exodus, Darksiders Genesis, Hellpoint, Cook Serve Delicious 3, Levelhead, Fury Unleashed, Size Matters, Morkredd, Relicta, Retimed, Family Man, and Vane. DRMs vary. Humble Choice members also save extra on most purchases from the Humble Store. Plus, Premium and Classic members will receive all 12 games. Premium is also down to a $12 promotional rate! This offer is only available for a limited time.
As part of the Heal: COVID-19 Bundle, pay $20 to receive Into the Breach, Baba Is You, BioShock Remastered, Euro Truck Simulator 2, Undertale, Hyper Light Drifter, Tooth and Tail, The Witness, This War of Mine, Saints Row: The Third The Full Package, Titan Quest Anniversary Edition, SUPERHOT, Stick Fight: The Game, Portal Knights, Wargroove, Brutal Legend, Death Squared, Crusader Kings Complete, Pinstripe, Teleglitch: Die More Edition, Dwarfs!?, Dead in Bermuda, Bury Me My Love, and a dozen ebooks. All games activate on Steam.
- Hitman 3 [Epic] - $44.99 (25% off)
- Among Us [Steam] - $3.99 (20% off)
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition [Steam] - $47.99 (40% off)
- No Man's Sky [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 [Epic] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Grand Theft Auto 5 Premium Edition - $14.99 (50% off)
- Cyberpunk 2077 - $47.99 (20% off)
- The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition - $9.99 (80% off)
- Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition [UPlay] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon [Steam] - $41.99 (30% off)
- Death Stranding [Steam] - $23.99 (60% off)
- Crusader Kings 3 [Steam] - $39.99 (20% off)
- Dark Souls Remastered [Steam] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Loop Hero [Steam] - $11.99 (20% off)
- Ghostrunner [Steam] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Squadrons [Origin] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $15.99 (60% off)
- Wasteland 3 [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition [Steam] - $44.98 (25% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Bundle [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3 Ultimate Edition [Steam/Epic] - $49.99 (50% off)
- Metro Saga Bundle [Steam] - $44.99 (50% off)
- Mafia Trilogy [Steam] - $39.59 (34% off)
- Batman: Arkham Collection [Steam] - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds [Steam] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Golf With Your Friends [Steam] - $9.74 (35% off)
- Deep Rock Galactic [Steam] - $19.49 (35% off)
- 7 Days to Die [Steam Early Access] - $7.49 (70% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience [Steam] - $7.49 (75% off)
- The Humble Store's Spring Sale Encore has begun! Find your sale item by publisher:
- Activision
- CD Projekt RED
- Square Enix
- THQ Nordic
- Capcom
- Rebellion
- Frontier Developments
- Deep Silver
- Devolver Digital
- Rockstar Games
- WB Games
- Electronic Arts
- Bandai Namco
- 2K Games
- Ubisoft
- Sega
- Focus Home Interactive
- Paradox Interactive
- Techland
- 505 Games
- Konami
- Private Division
- IO Interactive
- Microsoft Studios
- Coffee Stain Publishing
- Bungie
- Team17
- NIS America
- Idea Factory
- Taleworlds Entertainment
- Codemasters
- Kalypso Media
- Kasedo Games
Origin
- FIFA 21 Champions Edition - $19.99 (75% off)
Ubisoft Store
- Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla - $44.99 (25% off)
- Assassin's Creed Odyssey - $15.00 (75% off)
- Assassin's Creed 3 Remastered - $16.00 (60% off)
- Assassin's Creed: The Rebel Collection - $19.99 (50% off)
- Assassin's Creed: Ezio Auditore Pack - $17.40 (71% off)
- Assassin's Creed Chronicles Trilogy - $7.50 (70% off)
- More from the Ubisoft Store's Assassin's Creed Franchise Sale.
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege - $8.00 (60% off)
Steam
- Destiny 2 Legendary Edition - $47.99 (40% off)
- Among Us - $3.99 (20% off)
- DOOM Eternal - $19.79 (67% off)
- Team17 Publisher Sale
- Before We Leave - $14.99 (25% off)
- Narita Boy - $18.74 (25% off)
- Overcooked All-You-Can-Eat - $31.99 (20% off)
- Rogue Heroes: Ruins of Tasos - $14.99 (25% off)
- Blasphemous - $9.99 (60% off)
- Monster Sanctuary - $13.39 (33% off)
- Golf With Your Friends - $9.74 (35% off)
- Moving Out - $9.99 (60% off)
- Worms Collection - $40.14 (81% off)
- More from the Steam Team17 Publisher Sale.
- Humble Games Publisher Sale
- Carto - $13.99 (30% off)
- Them's Fightin' Herds - $8.99 (40% off)
- Ikenfell - $12.99 (35% off)
- One Step From Eden - $13.99 (30% off)
- Void Bastards - $11.99 (60% off)
- Project Wingman - $18.74 (25% off)
- More from the Steam Humble Games Publisher Sale.
- Total War Historic Sale
- Total War: Three Kingdoms - $29.99 (50% off)
- Total War: Rome 2 Emperor Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Total War: Medieval 2 Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Total War: Attila - $11.24 (75% off)
- Total War: Napoleon Definitive Edition - $6.24 (75% off)
- Thrones of Britannia: A Total War Saga - $13.59 (66% off)
- More from the Steam Total War Historic Sale.
- Call of Duty Franchise Sale
- Call of Duty: WWII - $29.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty: Black Ops III - $35.99 (40% off)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Steam Call of Duty Franchise Sale.
- Terraria - $4.99 (50% off)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition - $29.99 (50% off)
- Fallout New Vegas Ultimate Edition - $9.99 (50% off)
- Dishonored Complete Collection - $39.99 (50% off)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition - $11.99 (80% off)
- Command & Conquer Remastered Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- GTFO [Steam Early Access] - $27.99 (20% off)
- Hell Let Loose [Steam Early Access] - $14.99 (25% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $11.99 (80% off)
- Mass Effect Andromeda Deluxe Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Dragon Age Inquisition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Sherlock Holmes: The Devil's Daughter - $1.00 (90% off)
- Sam & Max Save the World - $15.99 (20% off)
- Dead Space - $4.99 (75% off)
- American Truck Simulator - $4.99 (75% off)
- Euro Truck Simulator 2 - $4.99 (75% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend PC Download Deals for May 14: Destiny 2 Splicer Sale