Microsoft to begin selling Xbox Series X and S consoles in China next month The Xbox Series X and Series X will finally get an official release in China.

For as hard as it's been for fans to get their hands on the Xbox Series X and Series S due to supply shortages, some haven’t even had the chance due to regional restrictions. Through the consoles released in the majority of the world back in November 2020, gamers in China have been patiently waiting for their chance to get a new Xbox. That time has finally come, as Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release in mainland China this June.

Video game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad shared the news on Twitter that the Xbox Series X and Series S would finally be getting an official Chinese release. The systems will release on June 10, 2021, and pre-orders will begin on May 19. The Series X will cost RMB 3,899 and the Series S will be priced at RMB 2,399.

Microsoft has confirmed that the Xbox Series X|S will release in mainland China on June 10, 2021.



The X will be priced at RMB 3,899 while the S will be priced at RMB 2,399.



The pre-orders will start on May 19 online. pic.twitter.com/5jV2aieZRY — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) May 14, 2021

Up until 2014, gaming consoles couldn’t get official releases in China. The Switch was among the first to get a launch in the Asian country, as it got a proper release in 2019. Interestingly enough, Sony just announced a couple of weeks ago that the PS5 would be getting a Chinese release this May. It will be interesting to see how the consoles perform, especially when you consider the difference in software compared to their western releases.

After half a year of waiting, fans in China will be able to get their hands on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles when they launch on June 10. Ironically, they may still be hard to come by thanks to continued shortages. For more on the Xbox family of systems, stick with us here on Shacknews.