Microsoft to begin selling Xbox Series X and S consoles in China next month

The Xbox Series X and Series X will finally get an official release in China.
Donovan Erskine
1

For as hard as it's been for fans to get their hands on the Xbox Series X and Series S due to supply shortages, some haven’t even had the chance due to regional restrictions. Through the consoles released in the majority of the world back in November 2020, gamers in China have been patiently waiting for their chance to get a new Xbox. That time has finally come, as Microsoft has announced the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S will release in mainland China this June.

Video game industry analyst Daniel Ahmad shared the news on Twitter that the Xbox Series X and Series S would finally be getting an official Chinese release. The systems will release on June 10, 2021, and pre-orders will begin on May 19. The Series X will cost RMB 3,899 and the Series S will be priced at RMB 2,399.

Up until 2014, gaming consoles couldn’t get official releases in China. The Switch was among the first to get a launch in the Asian country, as it got a proper release in 2019. Interestingly enough, Sony just announced a couple of weeks ago that the PS5 would be getting a Chinese release this May. It will be interesting to see how the consoles perform, especially when you consider the difference in software compared to their western releases.

After half a year of waiting, fans in China will be able to get their hands on the Xbox Series X and Series S consoles when they launch on June 10. Ironically, they may still be hard to come by thanks to continued shortages. For more on the Xbox family of systems, stick with us here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

