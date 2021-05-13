Evening Reading - May 13, 2021

Good evening, my fellow Shackers. The bittersweet glow of dusk has mostly faded into blue-black bedtime here so it's time we end another day of posting with some Evening Reading. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

If Xbox Game Pass launched in 2001

This year is @Xbox’s 20th anniversary! To kick off the celebration, here’s what XGP would’ve looked like if it launched the same year #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/BFYbJkMV7V — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 13, 2021

It would be doing a lot better than GameStop today.

These jeans gotta cost more than $300

Even JNCOs looked better than these.

The 5 steps of mitosis

pic.twitter.com/9Fb6MALpeG — Science Diagrams that Look Like Shitposts (@scienceshitpost) May 13, 2021

And that, everyone, is how you get more Kirbys.

The service industry worker shortage extends to your local village

I'm sure Tom Nook could find a way to get you to work at the shop.

I love this Twitter account

They make tiny arcade machines with working screens, some with working controls through Steam Link.

Another personal favorite that showcases CRTs

I love a nice tube.

When you can't afford a pet wheel

But you already have a nice washing machine.

The CPS-2 core for the MiSTer FPGA will be out of beta soon

Well, @topapate is running out of games to release for the CPS2 core. @terminator2k2 and myself thought it'd be nice to add some filler.



An awesome release by @himanito_ for Marvel Vs. Street Fighter as well. Tomorrow's release will have additional mra/readme files.#MiSTerFPGA pic.twitter.com/pPqfl51AKW — atrac17 (@_atrac17) May 14, 2021

In the meantime, I'm really enjoying some classic MvC. Let's get crazy!

It was exactly like this listening to RATM in 1993

I died then watched a couple more times. https://t.co/xQrmHpfTEH pic.twitter.com/nQ6BZ9ABgy — Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) May 12, 2021

I'm angry... but I'm learning.

