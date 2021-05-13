Evening Reading - May 13, 2021

Good evening, my fellow Shackers. The bittersweet glow of dusk has mostly faded into blue-black bedtime here so it's time we end another day of posting with some Evening Reading. Please take a look.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Total War: Warhammer 3 hands-on preview - Rising from the ashes
- TriplePoint Video Game Index explained: Checking the pulse of the industry
- Apotheosis Studios interview: Working with Wizards of the Coast & more
- Dogecoin (DOGE) jumps over 20% on Elon Musk tweet of Tesla aiding cryptocurrency's devs
- Coinbase to offer Dogecoin transactions within next two months
- 505 Games reveals Ghostrunner sequel in the works
- Crazy Taxi, Jet Set Radio, & more dormant Sega IPs 'under examination' for reboots
- The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit revealed, available next week
- Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance comes to Xbox Game Pass on day one
- Nintendo (NTDOY) stock chart - share price levels to watch before you buy in 2021
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
If Xbox Game Pass launched in 2001
This year is @Xbox’s 20th anniversary! To kick off the celebration, here’s what XGP would’ve looked like if it launched the same year #Xbox20 pic.twitter.com/BFYbJkMV7V— Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) May 13, 2021
It would be doing a lot better than GameStop today.
These jeans gotta cost more than $300
Jeans by LEJE pic.twitter.com/hhqpV0kvMi— gastt (@_gastt) May 13, 2021
Even JNCOs looked better than these.
The 5 steps of mitosis
May 13, 2021
And that, everyone, is how you get more Kirbys.
The service industry worker shortage extends to your local village
oh no pic.twitter.com/8GLsC8M2Py— summercorb (@samcorb) May 13, 2021
I'm sure Tom Nook could find a way to get you to work at the shop.
I love this Twitter account
ゲーセンで弐寺やりたい pic.twitter.com/hK4G4QszGD— gc_mini (@gcmn3) May 14, 2021
They make tiny arcade machines with working screens, some with working controls through Steam Link.
Another personal favorite that showcases CRTs
May 14, 2021
I love a nice tube.
When you can't afford a pet wheel
May 14, 2021
But you already have a nice washing machine.
The CPS-2 core for the MiSTer FPGA will be out of beta soon
Well, @topapate is running out of games to release for the CPS2 core. @terminator2k2 and myself thought it'd be nice to add some filler.— atrac17 (@_atrac17) May 14, 2021
An awesome release by @himanito_ for Marvel Vs. Street Fighter as well. Tomorrow's release will have additional mra/readme files.#MiSTerFPGA pic.twitter.com/pPqfl51AKW
In the meantime, I'm really enjoying some classic MvC. Let's get crazy!
It was exactly like this listening to RATM in 1993
I died then watched a couple more times. https://t.co/xQrmHpfTEH pic.twitter.com/nQ6BZ9ABgy— Paul Bae (@MrPaulBae) May 12, 2021
I'm angry... but I'm learning.
Now that your recap of daily news and hot internet memes are delivered, that will wrap up our working day. If you are in a position to help support our endeavour to bring you the best in gaming news, please consider a subscription to Shacknews Mercury. For as little as $1/month, you can do it for Shacknews!
What spicy memes did you come across today? Share them below in the Chatty thread. Don't hide like my little Theo guy. I can see you!
-
Bryan Lefler posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 13, 2021