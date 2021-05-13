New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 13, 2021

Let's close out our day of posting in the usual tradition with some Evening Reading as the sun sets across North America.
Bryan Lefler
1

Good evening, my fellow Shackers. The bittersweet glow of dusk has mostly faded into blue-black bedtime here so it's time we end another day of posting with some Evening Reading. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

If Xbox Game Pass launched in 2001

It would be doing a lot better than GameStop today.

These jeans gotta cost more than $300

Even JNCOs looked better than these.

The 5 steps of mitosis

And that, everyone, is how you get more Kirbys.

The service industry worker shortage extends to your local village

I'm sure Tom Nook could find a way to get you to work at the shop.

I love this Twitter account

They make tiny arcade machines with working screens, some with working controls through Steam Link.

Another personal favorite that showcases CRTs

I love a nice tube.

When you can't afford a pet wheel

But you already have a nice washing machine.

The CPS-2 core for the MiSTer FPGA will be out of beta soon

In the meantime, I'm really enjoying some classic MvC. Let's get crazy!

It was exactly like this listening to RATM in 1993

I'm angry... but I'm learning.

Now that your recap of daily news and hot internet memes are delivered, that will wrap up our working day. If you are in a position to help support our endeavour to bring you the best in gaming news, please consider a subscription to Shacknews Mercury. For as little as $1/month, you can do it for Shacknews!

What spicy memes did you come across today? Share them below in the Chatty thread. Don't hide like my little Theo guy. I can see you!

Contributing Editor

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

