505 Games reveals Ghostrunner sequel in the works The first-person cyberpunk ninja franchise is expanding, according to publisher 505 Games.

As one of the coolest gaming experiences of 2020, Ghostrunner dropped players into a fast-paced cyberpunk world to live out some intense ninja fantasies. Notable for its outstanding visuals and breakneck pace, it offered a power fantasy unlike any in recent memory. Publisher 505 Games is also bullish on the franchise, so much so that it has announced plans for a Ghostrunner sequel. It is planned for release on PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5.

In its announcement, 505 Games confirms that developer One More Level will be making a return for the sequel. The original Ghostrunner release sold more than 600K copies since last year’s launch. The critical and commercial success of the game has 505 feeling bullish.

“We are particularly excited about the future release of Ghostrunner 2. Together with One More Level, we have created a thrilling and engaging video game.” comments Raffaele Galante, co-CEO of Digital Bros (owner of 505 Games) with his brother Rami. “This new collaboration deepens 505 Games presence within the Polish video game market, a reality now among the firsts in Europe for the development of video games, new projects and talents. We will continue to pay close attention to the Polish market to constantly improve and expand our product portfolio with video games capable of satisfying the tastes of the entire gaming community."

505 Games also noted that the first Ghostrunner will be making an appearance on PS5 and Xbox Series X before the end of 2021.