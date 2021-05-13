The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit revealed, available next week EA has revealed the latest batch of content coming to The Sims 4 with the Courtyard Oasis Kit.

The Sims 4 was released back in 2014 and is the latest iteration in the franchise that created a phenomenon. Since its release, the developers at Maxis have continued to support Sims 4 with new content for players to check out and get creative with. Now, we’ve got our first look at the game’s next batch of DLC as the developers have announced the Courtyard Oasis Kit, a Moroccan-themed cosmetics bundle coming to the game next week.

Electronic Arts announced the Courtyard Oasis Kit for The Sims 4 on May 13 in a social post. “This summer, brighten up spaces with natural sunlight and welcome a refreshing breeze with The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit. Curated for Simmers who want to design a serene and stylish oasis at the center of their homes, The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit uses vibrant and harmonious pieces inspired by the Riads of Morocco.”

Sul Sul Builders! Open your Sim's home at the center ⛲ with The Sims 4 #CourtyardOasisKit 🍃 Available May 18 on PC/Mac and Console.



Inspired by the lush & vibrant spaces that are the riads of Morocco 🇲🇦💚 pic.twitter.com/dheIQBPDTo — The Sims (@TheSims) May 13, 2021

The new Courtyard Oasis Kit will launch on May 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. PT for both PC and console. The kit is heavily inspired by Morrocan culture and will let users further personalize their digital living space. The Courtyard Oasis Kit features fountains, textiles, plants, and much more for players to spruce up their Sim’s home.

The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit will release next week on May 18, 2021. There is currently no listed price for the DLC. sThe kit is just the latest in a long line of cosmetic bundles and DLC to hit EA’s lifestyle simulator. For more news and updates on The Sims, we have you covered right here on Shacknews.