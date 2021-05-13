New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit revealed, available next week

EA has revealed the latest batch of content coming to The Sims 4 with the Courtyard Oasis Kit.
Donovan Erskine
1

The Sims 4 was released back in 2014 and is the latest iteration in the franchise that created a phenomenon. Since its release, the developers at Maxis have continued to support Sims 4 with new content for players to check out and get creative with. Now, we’ve got our first look at the game’s next batch of DLC as the developers have announced the Courtyard Oasis Kit, a Moroccan-themed cosmetics bundle coming to the game next week.

Electronic Arts announced the Courtyard Oasis Kit for The Sims 4 on May 13 in a social post. “This summer, brighten up spaces with natural sunlight and welcome a refreshing breeze with The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit. Curated for Simmers who want to design a serene and stylish oasis at the center of their homes, The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit uses vibrant and harmonious pieces inspired by the Riads of Morocco.”

The new Courtyard Oasis Kit will launch on May 18 at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. PT for both PC and console. The kit is heavily inspired by Morrocan culture and will let users further personalize their digital living space. The Courtyard Oasis Kit features fountains, textiles, plants, and much more for players to spruce up their Sim’s home.

The Sims 4 Courtyard Oasis Kit will release next week on May 18, 2021. There is currently no listed price for the DLC. sThe kit is just the latest in a long line of cosmetic bundles and DLC to hit EA’s lifestyle simulator. For more news and updates on The Sims, we have you covered right here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

