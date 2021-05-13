Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream coming at the end of this May The Dragon Quest franchise is turning 35 years old this year, and it looks like an anniversary stream is on the way with all sorts of news for the series.

Dragon Quest is one of the most beloved and celebrated JRPGs of all time. With the original game having launched in Japan in 1986, there has been a treasure trove of amazing core games, spinoffs, and other media to come out of it, as well as merchandise of all kinds. Dragon Quest is celebrating its 35th anniversary this year, and reportedly, there’s a stream coming that will have plenty of news to showcase regarding the immediate future of the franchise. What’s more, it’s coming at the end of this month.

The Dragon Quest 35th anniversary stream was announced on May 13, 2021, as reported by Famitsu. According to the announcement, on May 26, 2021 at 8:30 p.m. PT / 11:30 p.m. ET, the stream will go live on the Dragon Quest YouTube channel to introduce and showcase “the upcoming line-up in the Dragon Quest series.” It seems as though we can expect the tease or reveal of all-new projects in the Dragon Quest franchise.

Though the source is Japanese and the initial rollout of Dragon Quest products almost always launch in Japan before going worldwide, this stream promises that it will cater to international viewers and fans as well.

“For the first time in DRAGON QUEST history, the show will feature live interpretation from Japanese, so that our international fans can stay up-to-date with developments in the DRAGON QUEST series, too,” the announcement reads.

This should be incredibly exciting news for any Dragon Quest fan familiar with the usual business of Square Enix when it comes to the series. After all, Dragon Quest 11 eventually hit western markets and garnered six million units sold worldwide as of September 2020. It also came to Xbox Game Pass, giving more fans and newcomers the opportunity to enjoy what a proper DQ game has to offer. Fellow developer/publishers like Sega have made efforts over this previous year to expand their efforts in simultaneous global releases. Square Enix may fully realize that with such a fan base around the world for Dragon Quest, it’s well worth it to do the same.

Here’s hoping that means US Dragon Quest fans have something to look forward to when the 35th anniversary stream goes live on May 26, 2021. Stay tuned for news and reveals from the event when it goes live. We’ll be covering it all here at Shacknews.