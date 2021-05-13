New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Microsoft unveils 20 Years of Xbox celebration

Microsoft reveals its plans to celebrate 20 years of Xbox and the Halo franchise throughout 2021.
Donovan Erskine
1

This year marks two major milestones for Microsoft. One, it’s the 20-year anniversary of the Xbox, the company’s first gaming console. It is also the the 20-year anniversary of the Halo franchise, as the first installment launched alongside the Xbox. Microsoft has announced its plans to celebrate both of these major milestones all throughout 2021 with events, giveaways, and special content.

Microsoft’s Larry Hyrb (AKA Major Nelson) made a post to Xbox Wire to talk more about the anniversary. “As we approach the 20-Year mark, it has never been clearer that the heart of Xbox is you. And we are excited to celebrate this milestone together,” he states. Although the Xbox and Halo: Combat Evolved were released on November 15, 2001, Microsoft is going to be celebrating all year long.

Microsoft is encouraging fans to use #Xbox20 on social media to share what Xbox means to them. The team will be taking their favorite posts and spotlighting them on Xbox’s social channels from now until November. The company has also revealed a new wave of gear and merchandise themed around Xbox and Halo’s 20th anniversary, which is available for purchase now. Other celebratory goodies include themed wallpapers, exclusive sweepstakes, and special livestream events.

The 20-year anniversary will culminate with the release of Halo Infinite this fall. Though Microsoft shared a lot of its plans in this post, there are sure to be plenty of surprises along the way. There’s also a brand new landing page on the Xbox website for everything going on with the 20-year celebration. For more on Xbox and the Halo franchise, stay with us right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time.

