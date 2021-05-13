Target to stop selling Pokemon cards in store 'out of an abundance of caution' Customers will still be able to purchase Pokemon cards via Target's website.

Pokemon cards - along with a lot of other series of collectible trading cards - have become increasingly hard to find as demand has skyrocketed over the past year. This has led to an aggressive resell market, as fans descend upon retailers looking to buy up every possible card pack the moment they hit the shelves. Target is looking to take some affirmative action against the issue, as the company has now announced that it will suspend sales of Pokemon cards in its stores starting this week.

Target confirmed that it would halt the sale of Pokemon cards in its stores in an official statement provided to Bleeding Cool. "The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com."

Pokemon isn’t the only brand of trading cards getting the boot, as the company has confirmed NFL, MLB, and NBA cards will be pulled from shelves as well. As Target said in its official statement, this decision is due to safety concerns for both employees and guests. The craze for trading cards is at a fever pitch, and has led some to go to violent lengths to secure them. It’s no surprise that Target wants to avoid such incidents at their stores.

Target will stop selling Pokemon cards as well as other forms of trading cards in its physical stores on Friday, May 14. There is no word on when/if the retailer plans to resume in-store sales of trading cards. However, fans can continue to purchase cards from the company’s website. For more on the Pokemon Trading Card Game, stick with us here on Shacknews.