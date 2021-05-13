New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Target to stop selling Pokemon cards in store 'out of an abundance of caution'

Customers will still be able to purchase Pokemon cards via Target's website.
Donovan Erskine
22

Pokemon cards - along with a lot of other series of collectible trading cards - have become increasingly hard to find as demand has skyrocketed over the past year. This has led to an aggressive resell market, as fans descend upon retailers looking to buy up every possible card pack the moment they hit the shelves. Target is looking to take some affirmative action against the issue, as the company has now announced that it will suspend sales of Pokemon cards in its stores starting this week.

Target confirmed that it would halt the sale of Pokemon cards in its stores in an official statement provided to Bleeding Cool. "The safety of our guests and our team is our top priority. Out of an abundance of caution, we've decided to temporarily suspend the sale of MLB, NFL, NBA and Pokémon trading cards within our stores, effective May 14. Guests can continue to shop these cards online at Target.com."

Pokemon isn’t the only brand of trading cards getting the boot, as the company has confirmed NFL, MLB, and NBA cards will be pulled from shelves as well. As Target said in its official statement, this decision is due to safety concerns for both employees and guests. The craze for trading cards is at a fever pitch, and has led some to go to violent lengths to secure them. It’s no surprise that Target wants to avoid such incidents at their stores.

Target will stop selling Pokemon cards as well as other forms of trading cards in its physical stores on Friday, May 14. There is no word on when/if the retailer plans to resume in-store sales of trading cards. However, fans can continue to purchase cards from the company’s website. For more on the Pokemon Trading Card Game, stick with us here on Shacknews.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 13, 2021 8:00 AM

    • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 12, 2021 5:06 PM

      https://www.theverge.com/2021/5/12/22433236/target-halts-sale-pokemon-mlb-nba-nfl-trading-cards-may-14

      • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 12, 2021 5:08 PM

        Card flippers are buying pallets of cereal so they can get at the free pack in cards of the recent promotion. Stores have started to put anti-theft devices on cereal boxes too.

        https://mobile.twitter.com/PokeTCGiveaways/status/1388806668658651139

        People are literally mining cereal now.

      • HL3dsx legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 12, 2021 5:49 PM

        Get away from my Rychu you BITCH!

      • Don Koharski legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 12, 2021 6:33 PM

        I’ve been told that there are dudes that line up well before opening and harass the card vendors. It’s as if there were 3080s or PS5s in stock.

      • gendail legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 12, 2021 6:41 PM

        Looks like they are stopping MLB and NFL card sales as well…has the sports trading card game gotten that bad as well?

        • daroach1414 legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 12, 2021 6:59 PM

          Yes.

        • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 12, 2021 7:30 PM

          It feels like a side effect of the NFT market. "Here's something that is an artificially scarce limited commodity, buy now with no potentially idea of its value in the future!"

          • theghostofsmdever legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 13, 2021 1:31 AM

            Oh snap. I wonder if my late 80's to 90's Topps and Fleer collection at my parents house can be NFT'd and finally have some value!

      • tangles legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 12, 2021 6:47 PM

        Side-jack: Is there a website my son can go to look up the value of his current cards he owns? He doesn't play the game.. just a typical 7 year old collecting cards because some of his classmates do. I'm clueless with this business.

        • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 12, 2021 6:49 PM

          TCGPlayer.com is probably your best bet to get a feel for singles prices.

          • tangles legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 12, 2021 7:42 PM

            How can I tell what set a card is from just by looking at it? There are so many to choose from and we don't know what we have.

            • lefthighkick legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 13, 2021 6:26 AM

              I don’t know Pokémon but there should be a symbol on it somewhere that tells you what set it’s from. Try googling for Pokémon TCG set symbols, there has to be something out there.

            • corey legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
              reply
              May 13, 2021 9:18 AM

              They have a phone app where you can snap a picture and look it up automatically

        • Affliated legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 13, 2021 4:41 AM

          eBay sold/completed sales is the only way to get the ACTUAL value of the card.

          Card prices can go up and down just like stocks depending on if the player has a good game or gets injured etc.

      • redshak legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 12, 2021 7:04 PM

        This shit makes bitcoin miners look like paragons of virtue

        • ryuuseki legacy 10 years mercury mega
          reply
          May 12, 2021 8:45 PM

          The hoarder reseller communities are wretched hives of scum and villainy. These people would rather waste hours of their lives in lines etc to make a paltry amount of profit. Making bank on a single console isn’t sustainable. A second job, quite more sustainable.

          • Chod legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 12, 2021 9:07 PM

            Speaking of hoarder resellers https://news.yahoo.com/news/news/nearly-140-000-playstation-5-193029122.html

            “Nearly 140,000 PlayStation 5 consoles have been sold by re-sellers on StockX, a popular shoe resale website”

            Not sure I can even comment on how shitty that is.

          • spazzium legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 12, 2021 9:16 PM

            A dignan ponderously looks to the horizon.

            • Zolneirz legacy 10 years
              reply
              May 13, 2021 8:43 AM

              this is one of my favorite shack poems, authored by the neo-retro-remaster-classic-woop-woop

          • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
            reply
            May 12, 2021 9:45 PM

            Some of these guys do well for themselves but they started small, got lucky, and managed to feed back into their growing economic engine.

            One guy I know from Kickball league buys dozens of retail boxes for CCGs like MTG, Pokémon, etc and he makes six-figures going through and opening each one and reselling the most valuable ones second hand.

            Dude lives in silicon valley making as much as a Google engineer doing his hustle.

            • ryuuseki legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 13, 2021 2:33 AM

              From a purely capitalist standpoint cool.

              From a grown ass man spending his free time hunting down pieces of paper for children to find shiny ones to trade for pieces of paper perspective, probably just to keep up with the joneses? Pretty sad.

              • Sailor of Fortune legacy 10 years mercury super mega
                reply
                May 13, 2021 11:49 AM

                He just got married last month too. They're not a bad looking couple. One of his prior girlfriends did dump him because she didn't like his choice of career haha.

                He stays home all the time receiving his shipments and leaving to ship whatever he sells. We were on the same kickball league and other stuff so he has a social life.

                He's one of the rare exceptions of making thousands a month working from home haha.

            • falidorn mercury ultra mega
              reply
              May 13, 2021 7:15 AM

              This post makes my brain hurt.

          • theghostofsmdever legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 13, 2021 2:08 AM

            This is true but having a second job sucks ass and isn't nearly as fun as fist fighting with sweaty fat men and punk kids outside walmart at 4am to get your hands on that sweet sweet ps5 or Pokemenz.

            • ryuuseki legacy 10 years mercury mega
              reply
              May 13, 2021 2:34 AM

              It’s not illegal* to do this for fun without expecting anything in return.

              *I am not a lawyer

          • Schnapple legacy 10 years mercury mega
            reply
            May 13, 2021 6:59 AM

            Personal repost from 2017

            My dad worked for a paper mill in my hometown until he retired.

            He would snatch up the recruiting assignments for Texas A&M (where they send people to college job fairs to find talent) both because it gave him an excuse to be in town to catch football games as well as later on give an opportunity to visit my sister and I while we were in college.

            He told me that one year they were interviewing this woman who was outstanding. Smart, funny, talented, solid 4.0, she was perfect and she was about to graduate so they really wanted to be the ones to hire her.

            She agreed to come on but she had a condition: they needed to give her fiancé a job too. Her fiancé who was in the same major, field, etc. And was not as smart, or talented, and was barely pulling off a 2.0.

            They wanted her so badly they agreed to hire her fiancé as well. Both because they really wanted to hire her but also because, sad to say, they've noticed when they hire a guy and his wife can't get a job in town then oh well life goes on, but when they hire a woman and her husband can't get a job they move to a city where he can get a job and they lose an employee. It's lame but it's the reality of what they've observed.

            So they hire them both and it works out exactly as they pictured: the woman is a rock star and her now-husband is not worth killing. She's kicking ass and he's falling asleep at his desk.

            Exactly six months and one day after they hire him he quits, breaking absolutely no hearts whatsoever. And it's no coincidence whatsoever that he quits as soon as he can without having to pay back the signing bonus.

            Later on they find out the reason he was always asleep at his desk: he was at Walmart at 2 in the morning all the time because that's when they would stock the toy shelves. He would buy all the Star Wars toys and resell them on eBay. For some reason this was lucrative. So lucrative in fact that it either paid more than he made at the mill or it was good enough considering his wife was doing so well.

            Bizarre, and I have to think, unsustainable. But oh well. At least they weren't paying to babysit her husband anymore.

            https://www.shacknews.com/chatty?id=36665855#item_36665855

        • phipple legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
          reply
          May 13, 2021 2:35 AM

          Hahaha

      • TotalFusionOne legacy 10 years mercury mega
        reply
        May 12, 2021 7:15 PM

        Man Target has been really earning my respect lately.

      • hanfeitzu legacy 10 years legacy 20 years mercury super mega
        reply
        May 12, 2021 8:37 PM

        My kid has stacks of these he doesn't play with

        I do I figure out what they're worth and sell them?

        (Assuming he wants to)

      • boredguy legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 12, 2021 9:20 PM

        I don't think there's any current phrase i hate more than "abundance of caution".

      • i38warhawk legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 13, 2021 6:10 AM

        How did the stupidest country get so rich?

        • Crimsonbeak legacy 10 years legacy 20 years
          reply
          May 13, 2021 6:32 AM

          Because of this exact thing. You aren't seeing the people who made real money do this stuff, you are seeing the idiots who think they can make a quick buck. The people who made the money have all either moved on, or changed their business model.

      • Masem legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
        reply
        May 13, 2021 8:37 AM

        Walmart has also now joined in Target to stop in-store sales.

        https://www.ign.com/articles/walmart-and-target-suspend-sales-of-pokemon-cards-for-safety-reasons

      • zehh legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 13, 2021 9:53 AM

        Thank Youtubers, as always https://www.insider.com/pokemon-card-opening-day-celebration-video-logan-paul-elite-box-2021-2

        • RyDogg1 legacy 10 years
          reply
          May 13, 2021 10:26 AM

          Outside of social media; influencers are the easily the second worst thing so far this century.

          • u sir name legacy 10 years
            reply
            May 13, 2021 10:57 AM

            What's even worse is that there is an entire generation that hang on their every word and will continue to until they are all old..

      • RyDogg1 legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 13, 2021 10:23 AM

        LOL it's like the early '90s all over again. When am I going to have three or four baseball card/comic book shops around me?

