ShackStream: Shack Air Bush Trip Around Alaska's Kodiak Island In this week's Shack Air flight, we're going on a bush trip around Kodiak Island off the coast of Alaska in the trusty Crafter X-Cub.

After spending some time with the CRJ-700 regional jet, Shack Air is heading out West this week to Kodiak Island in Alaska. We'll be foregoing the convenience and speed of fancy flight management systems and auto-pilots in favor of some good old-fashioned bush flying. Returning to the Crafter X-Cub, Jan will don the HP Reverb G2 virtual reality headset and take off from Kodiak on a round trip that will span most of the two-hour stream. Expect beautiful sights, real-life weather, several custom sceneries, including seaports, and maybe the occasional bear.

We hope that you'll join us at 6 p.m. PT on our Twitch channel to explore the beautiful wilderness of Alaska. If you'd like to follow along or try this particular bush trip yourself, you can download SJFLY2's Kodiak Island, Alaska Bush Trip and give it a go!

Don't forget that you can purchase future flight destinations with Shack Points which can be earned by hanging out with us every Thursday night, or by watching our other streams. If you'd like to influence an upcoming flight, be sure to tune in and grow those Shack Points!

You can join Jan tonight at 6 p.m. PT/9 p.m. ET on the Shacknews Twitch channel. If you can't make it tonight, don't fret; Shack Air flies every Thursday evening between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. PT/9 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET. Want to support the work we're doing? Make sure you do it for Shacknews and subscribe with your Prime Gaming sub to help support the show!