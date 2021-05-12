New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Evening Reading - May 12, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
TJ Denzer
1

Another good day wrapped, another sundown. Welcome, Shackers. It's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Have a looksie.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It really shouldn't have to be said, but...

Gas panic has people doing the stupidest things.

Get in character, Will. Don't laugh.

He's a professional actor doing a job, but dang, I'd have a hard time not cracking a smile during "movie magic" green screen stuff like this. Still pretty interesting to see what those "dogs" looked like behind the scenes.

Too busy chasing hams to flip burgers

Look, it's a good game for other reasons than the tall vampire lady.... She's just also a big part of why it's so good.

Speaking of Lady D, best keep your eyes peeled for Lady K

I understand Kirby Dimestrecu is also quite willing to give you the big succ.

And now for a different kind of horror

Hearing yourself on recording when you're not used to it... shattered expectations.

Doge lookin' for the rebound on Tesla

Kind of sleezy. They just broke up, Dogecoin. At least wait a week.

Nintendo Switch GOTY 2021 incoming

Heck with Zeldo, Metroit, and Mary-o. This summer, we rocking out to doing equations and spelling "8008".

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

That's about it right? Alright. Wave good night to the readers, Flaff.

Good girl
Good girl

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola