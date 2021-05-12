Evening Reading - May 12, 2021

Another good day wrapped, another sundown. Welcome, Shackers. It's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Have a looksie.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

It really shouldn't have to be said, but...

Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline. — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021

Gas panic has people doing the stupidest things.

Get in character, Will. Don't laugh.

I Am Legend (2007) pic.twitter.com/lvM9drqVWo — Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Shitposts (@behind_pics) May 10, 2021

He's a professional actor doing a job, but dang, I'd have a hard time not cracking a smile during "movie magic" green screen stuff like this. Still pretty interesting to see what those "dogs" looked like behind the scenes.

Too busy chasing hams to flip burgers

Look, it's a good game for other reasons than the tall vampire lady.... She's just also a big part of why it's so good.

Speaking of Lady D, best keep your eyes peeled for Lady K

I understand Kirby Dimestrecu is also quite willing to give you the big succ.

And now for a different kind of horror

Hearing yourself on recording when you're not used to it... shattered expectations.

Doge lookin' for the rebound on Tesla

Kind of sleezy. They just broke up, Dogecoin. At least wait a week.

Nintendo Switch GOTY 2021 incoming

Heck with Zeldo, Metroit, and Mary-o. This summer, we rocking out to doing equations and spelling "8008".

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

That's about it right? Alright. Wave good night to the readers, Flaff.

Good girl

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.