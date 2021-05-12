Evening Reading - May 12, 2021

Another good day wrapped, another sundown. Welcome, Shackers. It's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Have a looksie.
In case you missed it at Shacknews:
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Wrath of the Druids impressions - Fit for a king
- Samurai Warriors 5 interview: Getting back to where it all started
- Everything we know about the original Dogecoin Shiba Inu dog
- Gabe Newell teases possible news of Steam games on consoles by 'end of this year'
- Sega wants Atlus games to move towards simultaneous worldwide releases
- Tech firms form Semiconductors in America Coalition, call for $50 billion to address shortage
- Super Mario Odyssey developers rumored to be working on new Donkey Kong game
- Tesla stops accepting Bitcoin for payments, pushes for more efficient mining
- Best Mods - Resident Evil Village
And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!
It really shouldn't have to be said, but...
Do not fill plastic bags with gasoline.— US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) May 12, 2021
Gas panic has people doing the stupidest things.
Get in character, Will. Don't laugh.
I Am Legend (2007) pic.twitter.com/lvM9drqVWo— Behind The Scenes Pics That Look Like Shitposts (@behind_pics) May 10, 2021
He's a professional actor doing a job, but dang, I'd have a hard time not cracking a smile during "movie magic" green screen stuff like this. Still pretty interesting to see what those "dogs" looked like behind the scenes.
Too busy chasing hams to flip burgers
FUCKING LMAOOOOOO pic.twitter.com/N6gpBqDs58— 🔴LIVE NOW @ twitch.tv/hmkilla (@HMKilla) May 11, 2021
Look, it's a good game for other reasons than the tall vampire lady.... She's just also a big part of why it's so good.
Speaking of Lady D, best keep your eyes peeled for Lady K
So we finally meet... Kirby Dimitrescu.— Kaimatten (@kaimatten) May 12, 2021
"Let's see how Poyo you are."#ResidentEvil8 #Kirby pic.twitter.com/nBWbUH0CSW
I understand Kirby Dimestrecu is also quite willing to give you the big succ.
And now for a different kind of horror
May 11, 2021
Hearing yourself on recording when you're not used to it... shattered expectations.
Doge lookin' for the rebound on Tesla
Me waiting patiently for @elonmusk to retweet his poll & announce that @tesla now accept #Dogecoin 🐕❤️#doge #dogetothemoon #DogecoinRise #Dogecoinarmy pic.twitter.com/l6dSfHyL4Q— Sir Doge of the Coin 🐶 (@dogeofficialceo) May 12, 2021
Kind of sleezy. They just broke up, Dogecoin. At least wait a week.
Nintendo Switch GOTY 2021 incoming
“Calculator” releasing on Switch tomorrow https://t.co/3BtkoliiAI pic.twitter.com/JkSb5bpMFv— Nintendo Everything (@NinEverything) May 11, 2021
Heck with Zeldo, Metroit, and Mary-o. This summer, we rocking out to doing equations and spelling "8008".
There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.
That's about it right? Alright. Wave good night to the readers, Flaff.
What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.
-
TJ Denzer posted a new article, Evening Reading - May 12, 2021