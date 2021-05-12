ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 61 - Ready Turok Steady Let's take a journey through every game released for the N64 in North America with skankcore64 on Shacknews Twitch.

If you love retro gaming livestreams then Shacknews Twitch is the place to be every Wednesday night with a doubleheader of classic gaming. Shortly after the Stevetendo show, skankcore64 will continue the quest to finish every game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America. The adventure continues tonight at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET, I hope to see you in the chat!

Episode 61 - Ready Turok Steady

Turok: Dinosaur Hunter is much longer than I anticipated but the end is in sight. It might not be the light at the end of the tunnel, but there's definitely a draft down here. The Treetop Village is my next stop on this prehistoric peregrination and while it is expansive, it seems fairly linear so far. This is a nice change of pace from the winding and gnarled map layouts that have frustrated me so far. I hope to roll credits tonight and add another game to that now stagnant skankcore64 Game Counter, but there's a lot of work to be done. Come cheer me on over on Shacknews Twitch to push me towards that staff roll or keep an eye on my progress with the embedded viewer above.

