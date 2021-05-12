ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 87 Jump in with more Chrono Trigger.

Tonight on the Stevetendo show, we'll be continuing our time-traveling adventure with Chrono Trigger and we'll be doing it without a Delorean. That being said, last time during the playthrough we made our way to the prehistoric time period and fought dinosaurs. There is still a lot to do in prehistoric times and we'll need all the help we can get to figure out where, or "when" to do them. For those who aren't aware I have changed "Chrono" to "Steve" to keep our Final Fantasy 3 tradition alive by naming playable characters. We also changed "Robo" to "Lobo" to give the playthrough that Stevetendo feel. This is my first full Chrono Trigger playthrough and I am having a blast thus far. Set to go live at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT, will I be able to save the world or will I cease to exist?

Shackers who want to join in on the fun can head over to the Shacknews Twitch channel, where you can tune into the Stevetendo show every Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. If you can't make tonight's show, we'll be back at 9 p.m. EDT next Monday, and 8 p.m. EDT next Tuesday and Wednesday. Stay tuned for the likes of Link's Awakening, Chrono Trigger, and Super Metroid on the Stevetendo docket!

