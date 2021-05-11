Nintendo Switch version 12.0.2 firmware update is live Today's Nintendo Switch 12.0.2 firmware update is a fairly basic one, but should help your console run a little better.

It’s not uncommon for consoles to get software updates on the regular and the Nintendo Switch is no exception to the rule. That’s why today’s available firmware update for hand-held/home-console hybrid should come as no surprise. Nintendo Switch owners can now update their firmware to version 12.0.2.

While updates can come with a laundry list patches and operating system upgrades, today’s seems to be more general. According to Nintendo’s US website, the update is fairly generic and simple. The only patch notes are that it provides “General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.” This more than likely means it’s just a quick little patch to the operating system and not a massive overhaul.

To update your Nintendo Switch firmware just go to your systems settings.

If you want to upgrade your Nintendo Switch software to version 12.0.2, it’s pretty easy. All you have to do is turn on your Switch and it should prompt you to update. If for some reason it doesn’t do that, you can go to the systems settings menu on your Switch and select “System Update.” Boom! Done. It’s that simple.

Nintendo is pretty good about keeping its software up to date. It’s last patch wasn’t that long ago, dropping in the beginning of April. This new version 12.0.2 update doesn’t seem to spice things up that much either, but I guess that’s a good thing when you’re trying to keep your operating system running smoothly, or even a little bit better than it was running before. It’s safe to say that it will most likely not be too long before we get another small patch or firmware update. We’ll be sure to let you know the next time the Big N itself drops a new version of the Nintendo Switch operating system. Until then, be sure to keep up with all your Nintendo news right here at Shacknews.