2021 video game release dates calendar
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Nintendo Switch version 12.0.2 firmware update is live

Today's Nintendo Switch 12.0.2 firmware update is a fairly basic one, but should help your console run a little better.
Blake Morse
3

It’s not uncommon for consoles to get software updates on the regular and the Nintendo Switch is no exception to the rule. That’s why today’s available firmware update for hand-held/home-console hybrid should come as no surprise. Nintendo Switch owners can now update their firmware to version 12.0.2.

While updates can come with a laundry list patches and operating system upgrades, today’s seems to be more general. According to Nintendo’s US website, the update is fairly generic and simple. The only patch notes are that it provides “General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.” This more than likely means it’s just a quick little patch to the operating system and not a massive overhaul.

To update your Nintendo Switch firmware just go to your systems settings.
If you want to upgrade your Nintendo Switch software to version 12.0.2, it’s pretty easy. All you have to do is turn on your Switch and it should prompt you to update. If for some reason it doesn’t do that, you can go to the systems settings menu on your Switch and select “System Update.” Boom! Done. It’s that simple.

Nintendo is pretty good about keeping its software up to date. It’s last patch wasn’t that long ago, dropping in the beginning of April. This new version 12.0.2 update doesn’t seem to spice things up that much either, but I guess that’s a good thing when you’re trying to keep your operating system running smoothly, or even a little bit better than it was running before. It’s safe to say that it will most likely not be too long before we get another small patch or firmware update. We’ll be sure to let you know the next time the Big N itself drops a new version of the Nintendo Switch operating system. Until then, be sure to keep up with all your Nintendo news right here at Shacknews.

Blake has been writing and making videos about pop-culture and games for over 10 years now.

  • Shacknews legacy 10 years
    reply
    May 11, 2021 6:10 PM

    Blake Morse posted a new article, Nintendo Switch version 12.0.2 firmware update is live

    • EvilDolemite moderator legacy 10 years mercury ultra mega
      reply
      May 11, 2021 6:12 PM

      “General system stability improvements to enhance the user's experience.”

      I mean, I shouldn't expect much - we're probably past the point where a Switch update is going to bring anything big or noticeable.

      Damn, it's...four years old!!

      • Blake_Morse
        reply
        May 11, 2021 6:40 PM

        Yeah. I was a bit surprised that's all the official notes said myself.

      • daggot legacy 10 years
        reply
        May 11, 2021 6:53 PM

        With as many stability improvement patches as the system has gotten, you either think the original firmware was unstable, or it's beyond granite level of solid?

