Evening Reading - May 11, 2021

It's nighttime in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. What a wild time to be alive. Over the weekend, I watched a boxing pay-per-view that was held in a stadium with 75K people in attendance like COVID-19 never happened. Hearing the crowd go bonkers at the end of the main event was one of the more reassuring moments I’ve experienced over the last year. Maybe things do have a chance to get back to half-normal one of these days!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Valorant update 2.09 patch notes nerf Viper

Resident Evil Village shipped over 3 million units as of its first weekend

QuakeCon 2021 returns in August as a digital-only event

HTC introduce all-in-one VIVE Focus 3 VR headset with 5K display... for $1300

Call of Duty: Warzone tease suggests a Die Hard crossover featuring John McClane

Skull & Bones delayed again, won't set sail in 2021

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Some clown placed a Doge statue opposite the Wall Street bull

Fellow editor Donovan Erskine tells me that Spotify code scanning is dope AF

The Gamestop social media team emerges from winter hibernation...

When anyone asks me how it’s going

We ate Tide Pods, injected bleach to kill COVID, and pretended Justice League v2 would be watchable. No amount of stupid should surprise me any longer.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 11, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

Hello, Meet Lola