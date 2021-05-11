Evening Reading - May 11, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. What a wild time to be alive. Over the weekend, I watched a boxing pay-per-view that was held in a stadium with 75K people in attendance like COVID-19 never happened. Hearing the crowd go bonkers at the end of the main event was one of the more reassuring moments I’ve experienced over the last year. Maybe things do have a chance to get back to half-normal one of these days!

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Some clown placed a Doge statue opposite the Wall Street bull

Wait, this is real. I saw pictures of this before but I didn't know what I was looking at, but someone actually put a $DOGE statue across from the Wall Street bull in NY.



That's just fantastic. pic.twitter.com/Nepj0GCHck — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) May 11, 2021

Fellow editor Donovan Erskine tells me that Spotify code scanning is dope AF

Y’all have to see this pic.twitter.com/m27vidmFgV — Jesiah (@imjesiah) May 8, 2021

The Gamestop social media team emerges from winter hibernation...

Been away for the past few months. What did I miss? pic.twitter.com/Dzl2MMImD0 — GameStop (@GameStop) May 11, 2021

When anyone asks me how it’s going

We ate Tide Pods, injected bleach to kill COVID, and pretended Justice League v2 would be watchable. No amount of stupid should surprise me any longer.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

