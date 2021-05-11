ShackStream: The Stevetendo show! Episode 86 Let's start Link's Awakening!

After beating the Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past last week, it was time to think of another Zelda game to play on the Stevetendo show. We have been celebrating the 35th anniversary of the franchise this year and have played the likes of the NES and SNES games. That being said, it's time for another old-school Zelda game that was remade recently on the Switch, Link's Awakening, at 8 p.m. EDT/ 5 p.m. PDT on the Stevetendo show!

The year was 2019 and Nintendo was gearing up for a busy Electronics and Entertainment Expo with three heavy hitters. They were showing off Pokémon Sword/Shield, Luigi's Mansion 3, and Link's Awakening. Both Luigi and Pokémon weren't surprise announcements but it felt like Link's Awakening was a pleasant surprise for the Nintendo E3 lineup. The booth looked just it could be in a museum display, complete with clay sculptures. The Link key chains given out were a nice touch and I can say I still have mine. It will be interesting to see what classic Zelda game gets the remake treatment next, as I'm all for Zelda Oracle Game Boy games getting brought to the Switch!

