Voice Actors and Cast - Resident Evil Village Curious as to who's playing who in Resident Evil Village? Here's the full voice actor and cast list for the newest Resident Evil game.

Resident Evil Village is the latest installment in Capcom’s iconic horror franchise. Once again following the story of Ethan Winters, Village introduces players to a colorful cast of new characters, from the cackling old Hag to the beloved Lady Dimitrescu. Here is the full cast of voice actors in Resident Evil Village.

Warning: light spoilers for Resident Evil Village below.

Voice Actors and Cast - Resident Evil Village

Here is a list of all of the actors that appear in Resident Evil Village. Actors provided voiceover, and several of them also did motion capture for their characters. This list features the more prominent characters first.

Ethan Winters - Todd Solely

Ethan Winters is played by Todd Solely in Resident Evil Village.

Todd Solely is one of the returning voice actors in Resident Evil Village. First appearing in 2017’s Resident Evil 7, Solely is the voice you’ll hear the most, as he plays protagonist Ethan Winters. Before the Resident Evil franchise, Todd Solely lent his voice to a couple of roles in WWE SmackDown vs. RAW 2009.

Chris Redfield - Jeff Schine

Chris Redfield is played by Jeff Schine in Resident Evil Village.

It’s no secret that series mainstay Chris Redfield pops up as a major player in Resident Evil Village. This time voiced by Jeff Schine, it is the first time that the actor has lent his voice to the role of Chris Redfield. However, Schine is no newcomer to the franchise, as he played Carlos Oliveira in Resident Evil 3 (2020). You can follow him on Twitter at @JeffSchine.

Mia Winters - Katie O'Hagan

Mia Winters is played by Katie O’Hagan in Resident Evil Village.

Another one of the few returning voice actors from Resident Evil 7 in Resident Evil Village is Katie O’Hagan. Once again playing Mia Winters, the wife of protagonist Ethan Winters, the Resident Evil series is O’Hagan’s first foray into the video game world. Outside of that, she’s appeared in a number of television series and films. You can follow her on Twitter at @Katieoacts

Mother Miranda - Michelle Lukes

Mother Miranda is played by Michelle Lukes in Resident Evil Village.

Mother Miranda is one of the big bads in Resident Evil Village, and it is Michelle Lukes that brings the villainous role to life. Fans of the Halo series may recognize Lukes’ voice as she played Kelly-087 in Halo 5: Guardians. You can follow her on Twitter at @shellylukes.

Karl Heisenberg - Neil Newbon

Karl Heisenberg is played by Neil Newbon in Resident Evil Village.

Industry veteran Neil Newbon lends his voice to Resident Evil Village as Karl Heisenberg, one of the game’s several antagonists. Not only did Newbon play Nicholai Ginovaef in Resident Evil 3 (2020), he’s also appeared in Baldur’s Gate 3, Detroit: Become Human, and We Happy Few. You can follow him on Twitter at @NeilNewbon

Lady Dimitrescu - Maggie Robertson

Lady Dimitrescu is played by Maggie Robertson in Resident Evil Village.

The breakout star of Resident Evil Village, Lady Dimitrescu, commonly referred to as “Tall Vampire Lady,” is played by Maggie Robertson. Robertson brought the 9’6” villain to life providing the voice and the motion capture for her. Resident Evil Village is Maggie Robertson’s first credited video game role. You can find her on Twitter at @maggiethebard.

The Duke - Aaron LaPlante

The Duke is played by Aaron LaPlante in Resident Evil Village.

The Duke is one of the handful of characters in Resident Evil Village not constantly trying to kill Ethan Winters. This character, who serves as the game’s primary merchant, is played by Aaron LaPlante. LaPlante has appeared mostly in television, but lent his voice to the role of E-123 Omega in Team Sonic Racing.

Salvatore Moreau - Jesse Pimentel

Salvatore Moreau is played by Jesse Pimentel in Resident Evil Village.

Salvatore Moreau is just one of many disturbing-looking creatures that players will meet during their time with Resident Evil Village. Played by Jesse Pimentel, Salvatore is another member of the game’s extensive roster of baddies. Pimentel also appeared in Resident Evil 7 as Lucas Baker.

Cassandra Dimitrescu - Jeanette Maus

Cassandra Dimitrescu is played by Jeanette Maus in Resident Evil Village.

One of the many characters found in Resident Evil Village’s twisted family, and the daughter of the iconic Lady Dimitrescu, is Cassandra Dimitrescu. Actor Jeanette Maus lent her voice to the role of Cassandra as well as additional voices in her first and only video game appearance. Jeanette Maus unfortunately passed away in January, 2021.

Donna Beneviento - Andi Norris

Donna Beneviento is played by Andi Norris in Resident Evil Village.

Donna Beneviento is a peculiar puppeteer character that players will encounter while making their way through Resident Evil Village. The character is played by Andi Norris, who is making her first appearance in a video game. Andi Norris has appeared in a number of television shows and short films. You can follow her on Twitter at @andi_norris.

Angie - Paula Rhodes

Angie is played by Paula Rhodes in Resident Evil Village.

The creepy doll that accompanies Donna Beneviento is named Angie, and is voiced by Paula Rhodes. Paula Rhodes also provides additional voices for other characters in Resident Evil Village. Rhodes has appeared in several other video games, including Resident Evil 7. You can follow her on Twitter at @paula_rhodes.

The Hag - Carol Stanzione

The Hag is played by Carol Stanzione in Resident Evil Village.

The Hag is a character that will periodically show up throughout Resident Evil Village, giving Ethan cryptic clues as to what exactly is going on in the creepy town. She is voiced by Carol Stanzione, who has appeared in games such as Wasteland 3 and Final Fantasy XI.

That’s the full list of voice actors lending their talents to the main cast of Resident Evil Village. If you’re hopping into the horror game, consider checking out our Resident Evil topic page for helpful guides.