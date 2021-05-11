Stern Pinball to introduce three Mandalorian-themed tables next week If you love pinball and the Emmy award-winning Disney+ show, the folks at Stern have you covered.

After a few decades lying dormant, the once-thriving pinball industry has made a strong comeback in recent years. One of the world’s premier table architects, Stern Pinball, has plans to keep the fun rolling as they prepare to introduce a trio of new tables with the coveted Star Wars license. These tables are inspired by the Emmy award-winning Disney+ series The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian-themed tables will be available in three configurations: Pro, Premium, and Limited Edition. The Pro model offers a custom-molded Razor Crest sculpture with a hanging target. Hitting this target qualifies the ball for the center ramp and hitting said ramp will enable Razor Crest multi-ball mode. It also comes with a Tie Fighter spinner, a custom Grogu sculpture, and various missions for dedicated players.

The Premium and Limited Edition variants also add an upper playfield section with a variable gravity feature, plus a host of additional missions to complete. Additional accessories from Stern will be available, including a Razor Crest control shooter knob, Amban rifle side armor, and inside art blades.

For full details, including features and pricing, make sure to swing by the official Stern Pinball website. It may be best to act fast because this is likely to be the only officially-licensed and professionally designed pinball table to offer art depicting both Bill Burr and Carl Weathers.