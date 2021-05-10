Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 88 Bryan, Rodney, and Phil join forces to provide the dopest esports discussion you'll find anywhere online, plus some scandalous food talk.

Good afternoon, readers and/or viewers. As we slide through another Monday, the time comes to reflect on the previous week and weekend of competitive gaming for a live Twitch show we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Each episode, hosts Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers Jr. join forces to provide all the insight you could hope for on all the pertinent topics of the day.

In today’s episode, the crew touches on the North American West regional tournament for the Capcom Pro Tour 2021, the latest in Smash World Tour Qualifiers, the sixth year of Brawlhalla esports, Call of Duty League Champions being rewarded with in-game monuments, and much, much more.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!

Shows like the Wide World of Electronic Sports are made possible by support from viewers like you. We appreciate your support in our efforts and your willingness to invest your valuable free time with our programming. If you would like to support us further, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel. Those with Amazon Prime memberships can link their accounts with Twitch and receive a bonus Twitch subscription to give out each month. If you enjoy our shows and personalities, tossing us that Prime subscription would be greatly appreciated.