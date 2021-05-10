Activision cuts ties with the voice actor of Ghost in Call of Duty after sexist comments Activision will no longer work with actor Jeff Leach following hateful comments.

Call of Duty fans will recognize Jeff Leach as the voice of Simon “Ghost” Riley in Modern Warfare (2019) and in Warzone. The voice actor found himself in hot water when videos of him being sexist and hateful resurfaced online. Following the the newly released footage, Activision, the publisher behind Call of Duty, has cut ties with the actor.

It was on May 7, 2021 when Twitter user @NitroLukeDX released a thread of tweets exposing Jeff Leach for being sexist and hateful on several occassions. In the footage posted, Leach can be heard saying all sorts of offensive language and terms, all of which we’ll allow you to hear for yourself, should you choose to do so.

In response to the behavior from Leach, Activision released an official statement to Charlie Intel:

“Sexism has no place in our industry, our games or in society. Activision is no longer working with Jeff Leach. We strongly condemn these remarks. We are committed to delivering a fun and safe experience for all players.”

Leach had already been banned from Twitch in the past for comments he made against a woman. He then went on to become a partnered streamer for Facebook Gaming. Facebook has yet to comment on the topic. We will be sure to update this story as new information becomes available.