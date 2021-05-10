New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 10, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for another edition of Shacknews Evening Reading.
Sam Chandler
Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

This is the best

How people come up with this stuff is beyond me.

Watch Batman do a basic thing

Seeing Batman do normal things while decked out in his armor is hilarious.

Go watch Curve

A piece of architecture has never been more horrifying.

The Plastic Problem

Single-use plastics are a huge issue. Australia has banned a lot of single-use plastic now, which is a great first step.

Xbox doesn't care if you have an Xbox

Time to play some Xbox games on your Apple device using a Sony controller.

The universe is quite large

The mind boggles.

In retrospect, sapling is a weird word

Surely we can use something better?

How good is Titanfall 2?

What an excellent game. I'm pretty sure it's in Xbox Game Pass now. Go play it!

There you have it, Shacknews, your Evening Reading for tonight. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month.

Here's a photo of Rad to brighten your night!

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

