Evening Reading - May 10, 2021

This is the best

I can’t stop laughing at this. pic.twitter.com/LkWMP0lm6o — NOLAnerdcast (@NOLAnerdcast) April 21, 2021

How people come up with this stuff is beyond me.

Watch Batman do a basic thing

Tim Burton and Michael Keaton debating how Batman would answer the phone. I love this stuff. pic.twitter.com/0OfKa0gQ9A — Spence, Todd (@Todd_Spence) April 25, 2021

Seeing Batman do normal things while decked out in his armor is hilarious.

Go watch Curve

Thinking about how one of my favourite horror short films, CURVE by Tim Egan, only has a steeply curved incline as an antagonist, and it is HORRIFYING.https://t.co/hcMdqUpW3j pic.twitter.com/xDQGGKtwmo — 👁️𝚃𝚛𝚎𝚟𝚘𝚛 𝙷𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗👁️ (@slimyswampghost) April 25, 2021

A piece of architecture has never been more horrifying.

The Plastic Problem

Plastics recycling is failing, and the industry is betting big on a technology called chemical recycling to try and save it. So can chemical recycling help our plastic problem? Watch the full video here: https://t.co/0uDzfj7fYS pic.twitter.com/T9pLvPmBxZ — CNBC (@CNBC) April 27, 2021

Single-use plastics are a huge issue. Australia has banned a lot of single-use plastic now, which is a great first step.

Xbox doesn't care if you have an Xbox

I'm playing Halo 2 via Game Pass on my iPhone, using my Dualshock 4 controller.



Video games are cool y’all. 💙💚💙 pic.twitter.com/jqKlZo6Ywz — Joseph Moran BLM (@MrBadBit) April 26, 2021

Time to play some Xbox games on your Apple device using a Sony controller.

The universe is quite large

This is one of the biggest numbers you can find in a physics paper. It's the expected distance one would travel before encountering another visible-universe-sized region of space with an identical quantum state as ours. pic.twitter.com/p8SdVkJ1Lk — Fermat's Library (@fermatslibrary) April 25, 2021

The mind boggles.

In retrospect, sapling is a weird word

calling a baby tree a sapling is like calling a baby human a bloodling — phil (@PhilJamesson) March 1, 2020

Surely we can use something better?

How good is Titanfall 2?

Alright I caved and made one pic.twitter.com/uipIFBwwt2 — Not Dan Pearce (just kidding) (@GameDesignDan) April 23, 2021

What an excellent game. I'm pretty sure it's in Xbox Game Pass now. Go play it!

