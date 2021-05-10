How to use Twitter Spaces voice feature Here's how to use Twitter's new Spaces feature.

We have seen Twitter introduce new features in order to further improve the player experience. One of it’s newest features, Spaces, allows users to hold live voice discussion with their viewers, much similar to the app clubhouse. The feature has been made available for a large number of users, so look at how to use the Twitter Spaces voice feature.

How to use Twitter Spaces voice feature

There are a few restrictions to using Twitter Spaces. First, you can only host a Space if you have at least 600 followers on Twitter. Second, the feature is currently only available on mobile devices, meaning you can’t host or join a Space on the Twitter website. Here are the steps to starting a Twitter Space:

Press your profile icon in the top left corner of the screen from the home page

Swipe over until you reach the screen that says “Space.”

Enter in your information and press “Start your Space.”

Before starting your Space, you can give it a name so that others know what you will be talking about. Once you start your Twitter Space, it will appear on the top bar alongside stories and people can begin to join. Those that join your Space will be given a listener role, but you can promote them to a speaker. Speakers can speak and converse with you for everybody to hear. You can also mute users and revoke their speaking role.

Spaces is Twitter’s version of Clubhouse, a popular app based on voice chat rooms. The feature is still in its early stages, so it’s likely that Twitter will look to adjust and tweak how it works. Now that you know how to use Twitter Spaces, you’re ready to open your own rooms and start chatting. Shacknews has you covered for more on Twitter and the world of social media.