Beast Boy comes to Fortnite this week

Another member of the Teen Titans is coming to Fortnite when Beast Boy arrives this week.
Donovan Erskine
2

Fortnite added yet another comic book character to its expansive roster this season when Raven of DC Comics fame was added to the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. Now, Raven will be joined by her love interest and teammate on the Teen Titans, as Beast Boy is coming to Fortnite.

Epic Games announced Beast Boy’s arrival to Fortnite with comic panels that depict Raven climbing the spire. Fighting to survive on the island, Raven calls out to Beast Boy for help, who then appears before her. The new Beast Boy outfit will be available in the Fortnite Item Shop this Thursday, May 13 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

The Beast Boy bundle will include the Bonk Bat Pickaxe and the Couch Titan Back Bling. Beast Boy’s shapeshifting superpower is also coming to the game, as his built-in Go Ape emote will transform him into a gorilla. From the images released, it looks like the Beast Boy outfit will have two styles - one in casual attire, wearing a Teen Titans jacket and a pair of jeans. The other is his purple and black costume worn in battle alongside his teammates.

To celebrate Beast Boy’s arrival on the island, Epic Games is also holding the Teen Titans Cup, a duos tournament beginning on May 12. Participating players can earn several rewards, including the Raven and Beast Boy spray and an exclusive loading screen. Grand prize winners can win the new Beast Boy bundle before it even hits the item shop.

Beast Boy fits right in with the “Primal” theme of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. It’s currently unclear how long the skin will be in the item shop, or how many V-Bucks it will cost. For more on the latest in Fortnite, we’ve got you covered here on Shacknews.

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

