ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 60 - Cerebrally boring

Episode 60 - Cerebrally boring

I'm getting close to the halfway point for Turok: Dinosaur Hunter but the confusing level design isn't helping to move things along. As much as I dislike Turok, however, I like doing it for Shacknews way more. Therefore, this game will not defeat me. I will not go silently into that quiet fog. I will raise my bow and arrow and as I pull the drawstring taut, I will proclaim, "I... AM TUROK!"

Okay, I probably won't get that wild but I will enjoy making some progress through this game and getting closer to those glorious credits. You can keep track of all the dino hunting and failed first-person platforming with the embedded viewer above. If you'd really like to do it for Shacknews, head over to our official Twitch channel to chat with me live as I play through the game. While you're there, you can earn Shack Points to spend on fun interactive stream rewards!

