Evening Reading - May 7, 2021

May 7, 2021
- Lost Judgment brings a proper sequel to the Yakuza spinoff in September 2021
- Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade's final trailer confirms its PS5 exclusivity may be limited
- Mass Effect Legendary Edition lets you disable ME1's Mako control improvements
- New Yakuza games will also be turn-based RPGs while Judgment focuses on action
- Animal Crossing & Yoshi Build-A-Bear plushies now available on Nintendo's online shop
- Frostpunk Mobile announced for iOS and Android
- Shack Chat: What's the hardest game you've ever beaten?
I got my order in for that Yoshi Build-A-Bear. Just saying.
And, of course, you need something to play this weekend?
- Weekend PC Download Deals for May 7: StarCraft enters the Hall of Fame
- Weekend Console Download Deals for May 7: PlayStation Golden Week continues
The making of a tall vampire lady
actors behind characters:— best of video games (@bestofvidgames) May 7, 2021
maggie robertson — lady dimitrescu (resident evil village) pic.twitter.com/jIcV4z6JvB
As it turns out, actress Maggie Robertson isn't a bad Lady Dimitrescu herself.
Psssttt... it’s me. Happy Resident Evil Village Launch Day! Have fun...mwahahaaa...#LadyDimitrescu #voiceactor #performancecapture #ResidentEvilVillage #cosplayingmyself— Maggie Robertson (@maggiethebard) May 7, 2021
📸 by the incomparable @NikiLeeTompkins pic.twitter.com/zd2LTgZO8N
Tonight in New Pokemon Snap
Feed the Bidoof. #NewPokemonSnap #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/PyZAkpAiaO— RoahmMythril (@RoahmMythril) May 7, 2021
A relaxed bulb 🐸 🍃 #NewPokemonSnap pic.twitter.com/Ht5mzjL9wC— ʙʟᴍ ✊🏾 | 💕✧ﾟ Christine 💕✧ﾟ (@corsolanite_) May 6, 2021
Happy Friday, friends! ❤️#PokemonSnap #Pokemon pic.twitter.com/MZZCQ1OLDg— Spirited Wallflower 🌻 (@ACNHPalm) May 7, 2021
And once it's time to get to work?
pokemon snap’s sooooo cute i love this game 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/YuUUx77cCc— 🌸alexis moore🌸 (@alexisparade) May 7, 2021
For the cat people who found this post
Honestly my cats deserve this 🐈🍄🐈⬛ pic.twitter.com/7DUM7DWGTu— Sunni Takumi 🍜🦊🍃 BLM (@_etherealsouls) May 7, 2021
And for the dog people who found this post
Owner built a bus lift for her dog who struggled on the stairs with artritis..— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 7, 2021
So cool.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/VGIqwrogBt
If you're going to steal, steal from the best
WandaVision (2021) pic.twitter.com/P9VzKDcP11— Tuba 🐠 fishpersonshooter.com🐟 (@homembarata) May 7, 2021
IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!
🙈 IN CASE YOU MISSED IT 🙈— ''Platinum'' Max Caster (@PlatinumMax) May 6, 2021
Here's my 🔥 freestyle from #AEWDynamite @Bowens_Official & I didn't win but we're still gunning for the #YoungCucks 👩🏻🤝👨🏿
And remember... Everyone loves the Acclaimed 🥰#BLOODandGUTS @AEW @AEWonTNT#MicDrop 🎤⬇️💥 pic.twitter.com/ZsudCZSP3u
Speaking of "Dark Side of the Ring," that premiered last night on Vice, if you want to check that out.
OBJECTION!
If Columbo were anime: pic.twitter.com/G88kiEIc5J— Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) May 7, 2021
Tonight in video game music
This is for Crabs, who we learned in this week's Shack Chat actually beat the NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That's no joke, all. That game was harder than a mother.
Go on, get outta here! Go enjoy the weekend. And if you've got something to share, Shacknews Chatty is the place to do it.
