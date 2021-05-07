New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 7, 2021

The weekend is here and we're closing out the week here at Shacknews with some Evening Reading.
Ozzie Mejia
1

Buenas noches, all! It is I, once again, here to be your party host for this edition of Evening Reading, bringing you the best from Shacknews and the series of tubes we call the Internet. Ladies and gentlemen...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

I got my order in for that Yoshi Build-A-Bear. Just saying.

And, of course, you need something to play this weekend?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The making of a tall vampire lady

As it turns out, actress Maggie Robertson isn't a bad Lady Dimitrescu herself.

Tonight in New Pokemon Snap

And once it's time to get to work?

For the cat people who found this post

And for the dog people who found this post

If you're going to steal, steal from the best

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Speaking of "Dark Side of the Ring," that premiered last night on Vice, if you want to check that out.

OBJECTION!

Tonight in video game music

This is for Crabs, who we learned in this week's Shack Chat actually beat the NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That's no joke, all. That game was harder than a mother.

Go on, get outta here! Go enjoy the weekend. And if you've got something to share, Shacknews Chatty is the place to do it.

Senior Editor

Ozzie has been playing video games since picking up his first NES controller at age 5. He has been into games ever since, only briefly stepping away during his college years. But he was pulled back in after spending years in QA circles for both THQ and Activision, mostly spending time helping to push forward the Guitar Hero series at its peak. Ozzie has become a big fan of platformers, puzzle games, shooters, and RPGs, just to name a few genres, but he’s also a huge sucker for anything with a good, compelling narrative behind it. Because what are video games if you can't enjoy a good story with a fresh Cherry Coke?

