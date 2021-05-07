Evening Reading - May 7, 2021

Buenas noches, all! It is I, once again, here to be your party host for this edition of Evening Reading, bringing you the best from Shacknews and the series of tubes we call the Internet. Ladies and gentlemen...

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

I got my order in for that Yoshi Build-A-Bear. Just saying.

And, of course, you need something to play this weekend?

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The making of a tall vampire lady

actors behind characters:



maggie robertson — lady dimitrescu (resident evil village) pic.twitter.com/jIcV4z6JvB — best of video games (@bestofvidgames) May 7, 2021

As it turns out, actress Maggie Robertson isn't a bad Lady Dimitrescu herself.

Tonight in New Pokemon Snap

And once it's time to get to work?

pokemon snap’s sooooo cute i love this game 🥺💖 pic.twitter.com/YuUUx77cCc — 🌸alexis moore🌸 (@alexisparade) May 7, 2021

For the cat people who found this post

Honestly my cats deserve this 🐈🍄🐈‍⬛ pic.twitter.com/7DUM7DWGTu — Sunni Takumi 🍜🦊🍃 BLM (@_etherealsouls) May 7, 2021

And for the dog people who found this post

Owner built a bus lift for her dog who struggled on the stairs with artritis..



So cool.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/VGIqwrogBt — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) May 7, 2021

If you're going to steal, steal from the best

IT'S STILL REAL TO ME, DAMMIT!

Speaking of "Dark Side of the Ring," that premiered last night on Vice, if you want to check that out.

OBJECTION!

Tonight in video game music

This is for Crabs, who we learned in this week's Shack Chat actually beat the NES Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. That's no joke, all. That game was harder than a mother.

Go on, get outta here! Go enjoy the weekend. And if you've got something to share, Shacknews Chatty is the place to do it.