Weekend Console Download Deals for May 7: PlayStation Golden Week continues

The Golden Week sales are starting to wrap up unless you're PlayStation. PlayStation's Golden Week deals are still available for another week, as is its Games Under $20 sale, which features games like Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Life is Strange 2, and a lot of modern Star Wars games.
Xbox's Spring Sale has ended, but there are still a few good deals to be found among the 505 Games Publisher Sale and the Spring Add-on Sale, the latter of which is offering discounts on a lot of Season Passes and DLC packs. Nintendo has wrapped up its Indie World sale, but now's a good time to find some great games from 2K and Ubisoft.
Lastly, the monthly freebies have turned over! That means PlayStation Plus users can own Wreckfest on your PS5, while also picking up Battlefield 5 and Stranded Deep. Xbox Live Gold subscribers, you can grab the acclaimed Armello on your Xbox One and take it over to your Xbox Series X. If you don't have any of these subscription services, remember that Horizon Zero Dawn is still free to pick up on PS4 right now with no strings attached.
Here's our selection of this weekend's console deals:
Xbox
The following games are a part of Xbox One Games with Gold/Deals with Gold. An Xbox Live Gold Subscription is required to receive these discounts.
- Armello - FREE!
- Truck Racing Championship - FREE!
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [Xbox Series X] - $29.99 (50% off)
- Borderlands 3: Next Level Edition [Xbox Series X] - $24.49 (65% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $29.99 (50% off)
- Red Dead Online - $14.99 (25% off)
- Moving Out - $12.49 (50% off)
- There are more Xbox One games on sale in this week's Deals with Gold.
The following deals are available to all Xbox One users. Xbox Live Gold members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Madden NFL Superstar Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (75% off)
- FIFA 21 [Xbox Series X] - $19.79 (67% off)
- The Sims 4 - $5.99 (85% off)
- 505 Publisher Sale
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox Series X] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Control Ultimate Edition [Xbox One] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Ghostrunner - $14.99 (50% off)
- Journey to the Savage Planet - $14.99 (50% off)
- Indivisible - $19.99 (50% off)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night - $19.99 (50% off)
- Terraria - $9.99 (50% off)
- More from the Xbox 505 Publisher Week Sale.
- Spring Add-on Sale
- Forza 4 Ultimate Add-Ons Bundle - $19.99 (60% off)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising Season Pass - $25.99 (35% off)
- Watch Dogs: Legion Season Pass - $29.99 (25% off)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass - $7.49 (70% off)
- Borderlands 3 Season Pass - $29.99 (40% off)
- More from the Xbox Spring Add-on Sale.
PlayStation
The following deals are available to all users. PlayStation Plus members may be eligible for additional discounts.
- Immortals Fenyx Rising [PS5/PS4] - $29.99 (50% off)
- PlayStation Play at Home
- Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition - FREE!
- Golden Week Sale
- Persona 5 Royal - $29.99 (50% off)
- Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory - $40.19 (33% off)
- Kingdom Hearts All-in-One Collection - $24.99 (75% off)
- NieR: Automata Game of the YoRHa Edition - $19.99 (50% off)
- Trials of Mana - $24.99 (50% off)
- Persona Dancing: Endless Night Collection - $19.24 (65% off)
- Balan Wonderworld [PS5/PS4] - $40.19 (33% off)
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Collection - $40.19 (33% off)
- The Last Guardian - $9.99 (50% off)
- Bloodborne - $12.99 (35% off)
- Earth Defense Force 5 - $35.99 (40% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.19 (32% off)
- Tekken 7 Ultimate Edition - $19.99 (80% off)
- Dragon Ball FighterZ Ultimate Edition - $16.49 (85% off)
- Samurai Shodown - $29.99 (50% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $4.99 (75% off)
- SNK Heroines Tag Team Frenzy - $29.99 (40% off)
- Dissidia Final Fantasy NT - $14.99 (50% off)
- Windjammers - $5.99 (60% off)
- Undertale - $10.49 (30% off)
- Final Fantasy 9 - $10.49 (50% off)
- World of Final Fantasy - $12.49 (50% off)
- More from the PlayStation Golden Week Sale.
- Deals Under $20
- Star Wars Squadrons - $19.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order - $19.99 (67% off)
- Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series [PSVR] - $14.99 (50% off)
- Star Wars Battlefront 2 - $5.99 (70% off)
- LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens - $4.99 (75% off)
- Shadow of the Tomb Raider Definitive Edition - $14.99 (75% off)
- Dead by Daylight Special Edition [PS5/PS4] - $17.99 (40% off)
- Life is Strange 2 - $12.77 (60% off)
- Mortal Shell - $19.49 (35% off)
- Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 [PS5/PS4] - $19.99 (50% off)
- Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Deluxe Edition - $9.99 (75% off)
- Tom Clancy's The Division 2 - $8.99 (70% off)
- Far Cry New Dawn - $11.99 (70% off)
- Dead Cells: The Fatal Seed Bundle - $19.79 (34% off)
- Control - $17.99 (40% off)
- Jak and Daxter Bundle - $19.99 (50% off)
- The Sims 4 - $9.99 (75% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 6 - $17.99 (40% off)
- The Jackbox Party Pack 5 - $16.49 (45% off)
- Telltale Batman Shadows Edition - $7.49 (75% off)
- Metal Gear Solid 5: The Definitive Experience - $5.99 (70% off)
- Wreckfest - $19.49 (35% off)
- More from the PlayStation Deals Under $20 Sale.
The following deals are available only to PlayStation Plus members.
- Days Gone - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Wreckfest [PS5] - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Battlefield 5 - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Stranded Deep - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Fortnite PlayStation Plus Celebration Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Rocket League PlayStation Plus Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Apex Legends: PlayStation Plus Play Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Marvel's Avengers Hawkeye PlayStation Plus Reward - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- DC Universe Online PlayStation Plus Starter Pack - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Path of Exile: PlayStation Plus Bundle Six - FREE! for PlayStation Plus
- Here's a full list of all of the free add-ons available exclusively for PlayStation Plus members.
Nintendo Switch
- Amnesia: Collection - $8.99 (70% off)
- Mega Man Zero/ZX Legacy Collection - $19.79 (34% off)
- Mega Man 11 - $14.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man X Legacy Collection - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 - $9.99 (50% off)
- Mega Man Legacy Collection - $9.99 (33% off)
- Just Dance 2020 - $19.99 (50% off)
- Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle - $14.99 (75% off)
- Starlink: Battle for Atlas - $14.99 (75% off)
- The Outer Worlds - $29.99 (50% off)
- NBA 2K21 - $9.59 (85% off)
- NBA 2K Playgrounds 2 - $7.49 (75% off)
- PGA Tour 2K21 - $19.79 (67% off)
- WWE 2K Battlegrounds - $15.99 (60% off)
- Sid Meier's Civilization VI - $19.79 (67% off)
- Borderlands Legendary Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- Borderlands: The Handsome Collection - $15.99 (60% off)
- Tales from the Borderlands - $19.99 (20% off)
- BioShock: The Collection - $19.99 (60% off)
- XCOM 2 Collection - $14.99 (70% off)
- The Wonderful 101 Remastered - $27.99 (35% off)
- Street Power Soccer - $20.09 (33% off)
- Descenders - $14.99 (40% off)
- Guacamelee 2 - $7.99 (60% off)
- Rock of Ages 3: Make & Break - $7.49 (75% off)
- Treachery in Beatdown City - $9.99 (50% off)
- Neo Cab - $3.99 (80% off)
- BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle - $5.00 (75% off)
- BlazBlue CentralFiction Special Edition - $19.50 (60% off)
- Guilty Gear XX Accent Core Plus R - $9.80 (35% off)
- Call of Juarez: Gunslinger - $9.99 (50% off)
If you've found any deals we might have missed or there's a specific one you wish to highlight, be sure to join the conversation and let us know in the comments.
-
Ozzie Mejia posted a new article, Weekend Console Download Deals for May 7: PlayStation Golden Week continues