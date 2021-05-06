New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 6, 2021

Evening has fallen over America, so let's officially close out our day of posting with some Evening Reading.
Bryan Lefler
Hey hey Shacknews, I hope this evening finds you safe and sound, snug as the preverbial bug. Another day has faded into night which means it's time to close out the day with a recap of our top stories and some spicy memes from around the 'net. Please take a look.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

Anthony Davis will straight up execute his competition

I hope he's a good getaway driver.

Speaking of basketball players

You think Lady Alcina Dimitrescu wears Converse?

Look at this bidoof's ass

Every time I do it makes me laugh.

The hedgehog wins by a quill

I wonder what kind of terrible emotes Twitch will roll out for the Olympics.

Sir, you're clearly agitated and bothering the customers

Alright, eighty-six the lizard.

This show is getting a lot of hype

I guess I need to watch this one, too.

Wholesome gaming comics...

...are terrible because now I feel old watching people think these games are old.

MiSTer FPGA...

...is the future of yesterday! MvC in hardware emulation, let's go!

"T-Swift as books" likes ska

And so should you! Take a gander at this awesome new book and make sure you pick it up!

And that will conclude your Evening Reading for today. Before you nod off like Theo in my laundry basket, check out Shacknews Mercury to help support this website. It's as little as $1 per month to access all of our amazing long reads offline!

What do you got going on? Don't be shy, shout it out in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below!

