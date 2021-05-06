New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Presents: Pop! Goes the Culture! - Episode 24

Shacknews' movie and television show is back with more pop culture goodness.
Donovan Erskine
Though Shacknews is a gaming website, Pop! Goes the Culture! is our show dedicated to everything going on in the world of movies, television, and entertainment. Hosted by Donovan Erskine and Greg Burke, PGTC goes live every Thursday on the Shacknews Twitch channel. Our next episode is premiering soon, so grab your popcorn and find your seat!

Episode 23 of Pop! Goes the Culture! is going live on the Shacknews Twitch Channel today at 12 p.m. PT/3 p.m. ET. If you’d rather stay right here our website, you can also watch the stream on our site using the embed below.

Here’s a rundown of the news topics featured on today’s Pop! Goes the Culture!:

It’s going to be an exciting show as Greg and Donovan analyze Marvel’s upcoming slate, and ponder why in the world the Rugrats movie even exists. If you’re interested in any of the topics listed above, we’d love to have you join us for the discussion.

If you enjoy the stream and really want to support our Twitch endeavors, consider giving us your free monthly subscription via Prime Gaming.

Grab your snacks and get to your seat, it’s time for episode 24 of Pop! Goes the Culture!

Contributing Editor

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

