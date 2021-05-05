Evening Reading - May 5, 2021

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. May seems like it’s off to a good start, so long as you don’t own a Peloton Treadmill or weren’t married to Melinda Gates. I bet June is gonna be when things get cool again. I can just feel it. Also, don't forget to order your tacos for Cinco De Mayo.

The Labor Department is rescinding a Trump Administration rule that favored corporations and employers over workers.

The Labor Department is rescinding a rule that made it harder for gig and contract workers to argue they were entitled to minimum wage and overtime protections, part of a push to undo Trump-era decisions that favored businesses and employers https://t.co/s151sfFBSK — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) May 5, 2021

If you wanted to erase any doubts your friends may have had that you weren’t creepy, you can now get this big-ass Sonic The Hedgehog plush head. That’s the ticket!

Giant Sonic the Hedgehog head plush, Giant Sonic the Hedgehog head plush, Giant Sonic the Hedgehog head plush!! 💙



🇬🇧 https://t.co/aKeWL2Ocpu | 🇪🇺 https://t.co/M30GGQLmgi pic.twitter.com/ht6wCBuBPo — SEGA Shop (@SegaShopEurope) May 5, 2021

Among Us is getting a full-fledged physical release thanks to the folks at Limited Run Games! This seems sus...

🚨 EMERGENCY MEETING🚨



Among Us is hitting the Limited Run Games store! Each Collector's Edition will include exclusive Among Us merch and codes to the game on Steam and the Epic Store.



Get yours in a six-week pre-order starting May 11 at 10 AM ET. Impostors need not apply. pic.twitter.com/litk4JwnJE — Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames) May 5, 2021

A woman in Mali gave birth to 9 whole kids in one go. A commendable effort, for sure, but she still fell one kid short of the 10 needed to win that free Insta-Pot.

A young woman in Mali gave birth to nine babies on Tuesday - joining a very rare club of mothers to nonuplets. The miraculous pregnancy of 25-year-old Halima Cisse has fascinated the people of the West African country. #nonuplets #9babieshttps://t.co/cCkBFg2y7p pic.twitter.com/6plZGF15sk — NewsBytes (@NewsBytesApp) May 5, 2021

