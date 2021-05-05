New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Evening Reading - May 5, 2021

It's night time in America, which means it is time for Shacknews Evening Reading.

Chris Jarrard
5

Hey Shacknews, it's time for Evening Reading. May seems like it’s off to a good start, so long as you don’t own a Peloton Treadmill or weren’t married to Melinda Gates. I bet June is gonna be when things get cool again. I can just feel it. Also, don't forget to order your tacos for Cinco De Mayo.

In case you missed it at Shacknews:

Mass Effect Legendary Edition's website now lets you create your own cover art

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 Nintendo Switch release date

Microsoft admits Xbox console is not profitable in Epic Games testimony

R-Type Final 2 review - Not too hype, still my type

Humble Bundle removes charity cap following backlash

And now... Other Stuff From The Internet!!!

The Labor Department is rescinding a Trump Administration rule that favored corporations and employers over workers.

If you wanted to erase any doubts your friends may have had that you weren’t creepy, you can now get this big-ass Sonic The Hedgehog plush head. That’s the ticket!

Among Us is getting a full-fledged physical release thanks to the folks at Limited Run Games! This seems sus...

A woman in Mali gave birth to 9 whole kids in one go. A commendable effort, for sure, but she still fell one kid short of the 10 needed to win that free Insta-Pot.

And because there are no rules when it comes to Evening Reading, I’m just gonna post Youtube videos! Enjoy the ride!

There you have it, Shacknews. Your Evening Reading for May 5, 2021. Please consider subscribing to Shacknews Mercury to support our site for as little as $1/month. We use the money to buy Olive Garden gift cards and to replenish the gourmet mustards in the office kitchen.

What are you up to tonight? Let us know in the Shacknews Chatty comment thread below.

