ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 59 - Turok: Fog Hunter skankcore64 is back for another Wednesday night of N64 classics and the challenge to beat them all. Tonight, we're playing more Turok: Dinosaur Hunter!

Wednesday nights are good for that uncut nostalgia over on Shacknews Twitch. We're bringing you a double dose of gaming classics every hump day and tonight, after the Stevetendo show, skankcore64 is back to beat every game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America! The polygon party begins at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 59 - Turok: Fog Hunter

With a short break over the weekend, skankcore64 is back in business and ready to hunt some fog! Turok: Dinosaur Hunter has been a challenge so far, but most of that hardship stems from my own stubborn playstyle. Once I get it in my head to explore a certain location, I will keep grinding away at whatever is blocking my path until it's done. No more of that nonsense, I'm not trying to play Turok forever. There are bigger and better games to enjoy and I'm set on reaching those credits! Join me later today as I power through as much Turok as I can handle with the embedded viewer above or over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

