ShackStream: skankcore64 Episode 59 - Turok: Fog Hunter

skankcore64 is back for another Wednesday night of N64 classics and the challenge to beat them all. Tonight, we're playing more Turok: Dinosaur Hunter!
Wednesday nights are good for that uncut nostalgia over on Shacknews Twitch. We're bringing you a double dose of gaming classics every hump day and tonight, after the Stevetendo show, skankcore64 is back to beat every game released for the Nintendo 64 in North America! The polygon party begins at 9 p.m. PT / 12 a.m. ET only on Shacknews Twitch!

Episode 59 - Turok: Fog Hunter

With a short break over the weekend, skankcore64 is back in business and ready to hunt some fog! Turok: Dinosaur Hunter has been a challenge so far, but most of that hardship stems from my own stubborn playstyle. Once I get it in my head to explore a certain location, I will keep grinding away at whatever is blocking my path until it's done. No more of that nonsense, I'm not trying to play Turok forever. There are bigger and better games to enjoy and I'm set on reaching those credits! Join me later today as I power through as much Turok as I can handle with the embedded viewer above or over on the Shacknews Twitch channel.

I'd like to thank everyone that stops by to hang out and have some fun with us on all Shacknews livestreams. Your continued support, chatter, and cheers are all greatly appreciated! If you'd like to do it for Shacknews even more, please take a look at our guide on Prime Gaming for information on how to get a free sub to Shacknews Twitch. With your Amazon Prime and Twitch accounts linked together, you'll get a free subscription to use each month for ad-free viewing on our channel and a bunch of exclusive emotes!

From the test launch of the NES in New York to 4K gaming in his living room, Bryan Lefler has been immersed in video games his entire life. Battle tested in the arena shooters of the turn of the century yet kind to all animals that may cross him, Bryan enjoys a breadth of games but strives to be the best in any contest of digital skill. He is a former esports competitor and has been part of the Shacknews community for over 15 years. You can also catch him on skankcore64 streams on the Shacknews Twitch channel where he plays through the N64 library.

