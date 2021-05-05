Paul George PlayStation 5 colorway sneakers release next week The latest collaboration between PlayStation and NBA superstar Paul George will be here next week. Just don't call them the PlayStation P's.

PlayStation hasn't just stepped up when it comes to putting out next-gen video games. Its sneaker collaborations have been on-point over the last year. The latest one comes from NBA superstar Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers. On Tuesday evening, PG-13 revealed the PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway sneakers, for the PS5 owner in your life.

"Just like the PlayStation 5 console, the PG 5 is my platform to take my game to the next level, so I couldn't pass up the opportunity to bring these two elements together in this new partnership with PlayStation," George wrote on PlayStation.Blog. "Nike and PlayStation designers, including Yujin Morisawa – the artist behind the PS5 console's design – worked closely together to bring the spirit of my game and the look of PS5 to life in this unique collaboration."

In addition to rocking PlayStation 5 colors, the sneakers feature PG and PlayStation logos along the tongue. The PlayStation shapes can also be spotted along each shoe, laid out similarly to the DualSense wireless controller. A special hangtag with the PG and PlayStation logos will also be included.

These aren't the first shoes to come from the PlayStation brand. Last year saw the debut of the Javy Baez Nike Air Max 90 colorways and the Adidas Miles Morales Superstar Sneakers. It's also the latest collaboration between George and PlayStation, who have teamed up for sneaker designs in the past.

The PG 5 PlayStation 5 colorway will release on May 14, 2021. With sneaker culture being what it is, it'll likely be as hard to find as an actual PlayStation 5 in stores or the Los Angeles Clippers in the Conference Finals. Sneaker aficionados are encouraged to peruse their local Nike website early because these are likely to sell out. Wait too long and you'll have as much trouble finding these shoes as Paul George does finding the basket in the playoffs. (And swish!)