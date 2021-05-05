New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous launches second beta, reveals release date

Those who backed Wrath of the Righteous or want to get in late can check out the game's second beta now ahead of the game's launch in September 2021.
TJ Denzer
1

Owlcat Games has been chugging along in the development of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous (sequel to 2018’s Pathfinder: Kingmaker) for some time now. The game has been through some alpha and beta testing already, but Owlcat is finally prepped and ready to offer those who backed the game in Kickstarter and late backers another go at new content. A second backer beta for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous launches today on Steam. What’s more Owlcat has finally given the game an official release date in September 2021.

Owlcat Games put up the second closed beta for Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous on Steam on on May 5, 2021. Available only to players who backed the game’s Kickstarter and those who want to get in late on certain pre-orders, the second beta has all of the content from previous beta and alpha testing and then some. Notably, there’s new Crusade gameplay, sidequests, an all-new sentient weapon companion to discover, and a shifting weather system. All this comes in addition to four chapters worth of the game allowing players to explore for hours on end.

Owlcat had even more good news for those who have been waiting on this expanded and improved sequel. Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous has received a release date for PC.  It’s officially launching on Steam and GOG on September 2, 2021. Moreover, Owlcat shared that there will be console release details at some point in the future, but it wasn’t ready to commit to any solid details on that just yet. Nonetheless, after this beta, September 2 will mark the version 1.0 launch of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous.

Stay tuned for more updates and check out our pre-beta conversation with the devs about the priorities of development going into Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous and its player choice and companion systems. You can also check out our previous hands-on preview of the game to see what we’ve thought of gameplay so far.

News Editor

TJ Denzer is a player with a passion for games that has dominated a lifetime. When he's not handing out beatdowns in the latest fighting games, exploring video game history, or playing through RPGs with his partner, he's searching for new food and drinks in the constant pursuit of good times with good people inside and outside the South Texas area. You can also find him on Twitter @JohnnyChugs.

