Unboxing & Review: Star Wars May The 4th Celebration Showcase

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, May 4 used to be just another day. Thanks to George Lucas, some lasers, and a pack of Ewoks, the fourth day of May is now the unofficial nerd Christmas. In celebration of the 2021 occurrence of this special day, the folks at Disney sent over a pack of Star Wars-branded collectibles for our resident Video Editor and tauntaun expert Greg Burke to rip into and share with all of you.

The fun kicks off with a limited edition May the 4th pin that depicts both Rebel Alliance and Empire rocket jockeys. Next up is a Star Wars-themed cookbook that includes a variety of recipes for common food concoctions that have been assigned Star Wars names. Also in the bundle is a copy of the Galaxy’s Edge art book and a box containing four different Clone Wars figures from Figpen.

To find out what else the team at Disney sent over, you’ll have to watch the whole video. Even if you aren’t a Star Wars buff, there’s always the outside chance that Greg’s cats tear him to bits at the end, so you could say there’s a little something for everyone!

