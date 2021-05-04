New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Already have an account?

2021 video game release dates calendarYear of the Games: 2020Destiny 2 Complete Strategy GuideCyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough
2021 video game release dates calendar
Year of the Games: 2020
Destiny 2 Complete Strategy Guide
Cyberpunk 2077 guide and walkthrough

Twitter acquires ad-shunting service Scroll

There is speculation that Twitter is preparing some sort of subscription service that Scroll's technology will be a part of.

Chris Jarrard
1

Following a series of acquisitions back in January, social media giant Twitter is at it again. It was announced today that the company has acquired Scroll, an ad-shunting subscription service.

The Scroll acquisition comes after a line of previous procurements that include podcasting app Breaker, design firm Ueno, storage technology firm DriveScale, and newsletter platform Revue. Industry insiders believe that Twitter is assembling talent and technology to introduce its own subscription service in the near future. The social media company likely wants to expand its revenue streams beyond the ad sales that provide most of its current income.

An example of how Scroll alters websites for readability.
An example of how Scroll alters websites for readability.

In a blog post covering the acquisition, Scroll CEO Tony Haile explains some of the reasoning for joining Twitter.

For more news on future Twitter acquisitions and its potential aspirations of launching a subscription service, keep a tab open here at Shacknews.

Contributing Tech Editor

Chris Jarrard likes playing games, crankin' tunes, and looking for fights on obscure online message boards. He understands that breakfast food is the only true food. Don't @ him.

Filed Under
From The Chatty
Refresh Go To Thread
Hello, Meet Lola