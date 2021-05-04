Twitter acquires ad-shunting service Scroll
There is speculation that Twitter is preparing some sort of subscription service that Scroll's technology will be a part of.
Following a series of acquisitions back in January, social media giant Twitter is at it again. It was announced today that the company has acquired Scroll, an ad-shunting subscription service.
The Scroll acquisition comes after a line of previous procurements that include podcasting app Breaker, design firm Ueno, storage technology firm DriveScale, and newsletter platform Revue. Industry insiders believe that Twitter is assembling talent and technology to introduce its own subscription service in the near future. The social media company likely wants to expand its revenue streams beyond the ad sales that provide most of its current income.
In a blog post covering the acquisition, Scroll CEO Tony Haile explains some of the reasoning for joining Twitter.
