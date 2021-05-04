Listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings conference call here Here's how you can listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings call.

With May now upon us, the latest financial quarter has come to a close for several corporations. Activision Blizzard is among them as one of the largest and most influential companies in the gaming industry. The company will jump into its performance over the past quarter as well as share its outlook for the coming months in an earnings call later today. Let’s look at how you can listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings call.

The Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings call will take place later today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Though participants will be speaking via phone, you can tune into the call and listen using the webcast posted to the company’s website. You will need to enter your name, email, and company.

Once you submit the requested information, you’ll gain access to the earnings call. During the call, you can expect to hear the executives at Activision Blizzard speak to the company’s financial performance over the last few months. They’ll also likely give their projections to the coming quarter.

Blizzard's leadership has been making the rounds in the news lately. It was reported that CEO Bobby Kotick would be taking a salary cut, but would still be eligible to make it back in bonuses.