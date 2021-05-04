New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings conference call here

Here's how you can listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings call.
Donovan Erskine
1

With May now upon us, the latest financial quarter has come to a close for several corporations. Activision Blizzard is among them as one of the largest and most influential companies in the gaming industry. The company will jump into its performance over the past quarter as well as share its outlook for the coming months in an earnings call later today. Let’s look at how you can listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings call.

Listen to the Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings call here

The Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Q1 2021 earnings call will take place later today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET. Though participants will be speaking via phone, you can tune into the call and listen using the webcast posted to the company’s website. You will need to enter your name, email, and company.

Once you submit the requested information, you’ll gain access to the earnings call. During the call, you can expect to hear the executives at Activision Blizzard speak to the company’s financial performance over the last few months. They’ll also likely give their projections to the coming quarter.

Blizzard’s leadership has been making the rounds in the news lately. It was reported that CEO Bobby Kotick would be taking a salary cut, but would still be eligible to make it back in bonuses. It’s unclear how long the call will last, but you can expect to read any important news right here on Shacknews.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

