Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Chivalry 2, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and Tekken 7 More Shacknews Twitch Highlights are here for your viewing pleasure.

Streaming is a major part of our identity here at Shacknews. Every single day of the week, you can find a different show live on our Twitch channel, whether it be a let’s play, a developer interview, or an analytical discussion, we’ve got a lot of shows to catch. Since it may be difficult for any one person to watch it all, we created Shacknews Twitch Highlights. The newest episode is here and ready for viewing.

The new episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights starts off with a special Chivalry 2 ShackStream. We were joined by developers from Torn Banner studios to go hands-on with the latest beta for the medieval combat game. From time to time, you’ll see game developers pop up on our Twitch channel for exclusive discussion’s on their projects.

Next up, we got to the newest episode of skankcore 64. Shacknews staffer Bryan Lefler is on a mission to beat every game released for the N64 in North America, and continued that adventure on a recent stream. Bryan played through some Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, reliving the best moments from the classic action game.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games also make an appearance in this Twitch Highlights video. Born as a way for us to give back to our community and those without work during the pandemic, The Stimulus Games are still going strong a year later. This week’s group went at it in some Team Sonic Racing and Tekken 7.

That will do it for this week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights. To watch these shows live, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more videos on demand, subscribe to the Shacknews Youtube channel.