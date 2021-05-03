New to Shacknews? Signup for a Free Account

Shacknews Twitch Highlights: Chivalry 2, Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, and Tekken 7

More Shacknews Twitch Highlights are here for your viewing pleasure.
Donovan Erskine
1

Streaming is a major part of our identity here at Shacknews. Every single day of the week, you can find a different show live on our Twitch channel, whether it be a let’s play, a developer interview, or an analytical discussion, we’ve got a lot of shows to catch. Since it may be difficult for any one person to watch it all, we created Shacknews Twitch Highlights. The newest episode is here and ready for viewing.

The new episode of Shacknews Twitch Highlights starts off with a special Chivalry 2 ShackStream. We were joined by developers from Torn Banner studios to go hands-on with the latest beta for the medieval combat game. From time to time, you’ll see game developers pop up on our Twitch channel for exclusive discussion’s on their projects.

Next up, we got to the newest episode of skankcore 64. Shacknews staffer Bryan Lefler is on a mission to beat every game released for the N64 in North America, and continued that adventure on a recent stream. Bryan played through some Turok: Dinosaur Hunter, reliving the best moments from the classic action game.

The Shacknews Stimulus Games also make an appearance in this Twitch Highlights video. Born as a way for us to give back to our community and those without work during the pandemic, The Stimulus Games are still going strong a year later. This week’s group went at it in some Team Sonic Racing and Tekken 7.

That will do it for this week’s Shacknews Twitch Highlights. To watch these shows live, be sure to follow us on Twitch. For more videos on demand, subscribe to the Shacknews Youtube channel.

Donovan is a young journalist from Maryland, who likes to game. His oldest gaming memory is playing Pajama Sam on his mom's desktop during weekends. Pokémon Emerald, Halo 2, and the original Star Wars Battlefront 2 were some of the most influential titles in awakening his love for video games. After interning for Shacknews throughout college, Donovan graduated from Bowie State University in 2020 with a major in broadcast journalism and joined the team full-time. He is a huge Star Wars nerd and film fanatic that will talk with you about movies and games all day. You can follow him on twitter @Donimals_

