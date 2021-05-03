Wide World of Electronic Sports: Episode 87 Bryan, Rodney, and Phil join forces to provide the dopest esports discussion you'll find anywhere online.

Good afternoon, readers and/or viewers. As we slide through another Monday, the time comes to reflect on the previous week and weekend of competitive gaming for a live Twitch show we like to call the Wide World of Electronic Sports. Each episode, hosts Bryan Lefler, Phil “EE” Visu, and Rodney Conyers join forces to provide all the insight you could hope for on all the pertinent topics of the day.

On today’s episode, the boys cover all the hotness in the esports world over the last week. On today’s docket: WePlay UFL controversy, the latest on Smash World Tour regional qualifiers, and thoughts on Twitch’s most-viewed games.

The show begins at 6:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) on the Official Shacknews Twitch Channel. Make sure you don’t miss a second!

Shows such as the Wide World of Electronic Sports are made possible by support from regular folks like you. We appreciate your interest in our product and your willingness to invest your valuable free time with our programming. If you would like to support us further, consider subscribing to our Twitch channel. Those with Amazon Prime memberships can link their accounts with Twitch and receive a bonus Twitch subscription to give out each month. If you enjoy our shows and personalities, tossing us that Prime subscription would be greatly appreciated.