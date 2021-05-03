ShackStream: Indie-licious makes the front page in Above the Fold Video game news site Shacknews making the news in news-making video game? It's just crazy enough to be on this week's Indie-licious.

If a video game news site plays a video game about making the news, does the universe collapse on itself? Does it fold up like a tortilla and evolve to a dimension we can’t sense? We don’t know, but we’re going to find out as we jump into newspaper sim video game Above the Fold on this week’s Indie-licious.

Above the Fold comes to us from former Forza producer and Xbox/Valve dev Rasmus Rasmussen. Available in early access on Steam, Above the Fold just got its latest update recently, adding a wealth of content, storylines, and achievements to flesh out the game. In this business sim, you run a news outlet and its your job to figure out how to best sell the paper and what scoops to follow. Luckily, I just happen to be News Editor for Shacknews, so I expect all of this will come easy to me and there will be absolutely no issues whatsoever.

Knocking on wood aside, you can see Above the Fold in action on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 a.m. ET, where every Monday on Indie-licious we check out the latest and most interesting indie games.

As always, we'd like to thank everyone who tunes into Indie-licious and ShackStream productions like it.

Speaking of news outlets, am I good enough to do the job I regularly do, but for funsies? We’re about to find out. Come see how a Shacknews News Editor handles the news in a news-handling video game as we go live shortly with Above the Fold!