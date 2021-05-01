Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 - Mixed Switch Super Challenge 2 The Stimulus Games are once again bringing talented folks together to stimulate the global economy with riveting video game competition.

It’s that fine time of the week again, friends. The month may have changed, but the dream stays the same. We’re bringing another group of fine folks together to battle each other across various Nintendo Switch games and stimulate the global economy. It’s the second installment of the Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 Mixed Switch Super Challenge!

Just like the first Mixed Switch Super Challenge, this second competition brings competitors from our various previous groups together in a mixed match-up in a collection Nintendo Switch games. Today’s matches include nerdcore hip-hop artists MC Frontalot and MC Lars, Shacknews A/V squad’s Alex Morrison, Shacknews community faithful BadKitty64, visual artist Neon Death Cat, rock artist Keiko Takamura of Alice Knows Karate, Crashfaster, and Skyfalling, and WWES hosts Rodney Conyers Jr and EE.

Tune in live as all of these competitors throw down in a sweet mix of Nintendo Switch titles on the Shacknews Twitch channel at 1 p.m. PT / 4 p.m. ET. You can also watch just below.

Here’s the rundown on today’s Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 Mixed Switch Super Challenge 2:

The games are Sonic Team Racing, Ninjala, and PAC-MAN 99, in that order.

All games will be grand prix-style tournaments where the top finishers will earn points per round.

The first, second, and third place finishers from each game will earn points towards a combined total at the end to seize the Mixed Switch Super Challenge Championship.

All participants are compensated equally. It’s only bragging rights, a championship, and honor on the line in the Shacknews Stimulus Games.

Once again, we’d like to thank everyone for tuning into our Shacknews Stimulus Games 2021 events. We know we can’t stimulate the global economy on our own, but we like to think we do a bit better of a job than certain US federal governments (not to get too specific or anything). The hope is that someday the pandemic will be in the rear view mirror and we’ll be able to return to hosting proper in-person Shacknews Electronic Sports events. But until then, we invite you to tune in and enjoy some fine gaming competition on today’s second round of the Shacknew Stimulus Games 2021 Mixed Switch Super Challenge.