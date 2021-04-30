Evening Reading - April 30, 2021

Good evening, Shacknews, it's night time, which means it's time for Evening Reading. Let's officially close out our day of posting. Please take a look.
- 25 Years of Shackbattles
- Weekend PC Download Deals for Apr. 30: Star Wars Day
- Fall Guys Xbox & Nintendo Switch launches delayed, cross-play in development
- Epic Games acquires ArtStation, will collaborate with Unreal Engine
- NetherRealm & Bandai Namco sever FGC esport ties with WePlay tournament platform
- Battlefield 6's maps could feature battle-changing dynamic weather & day/night cycles
- IO Interactive is reportedly working on a fantasy RPG for Xbox
- Despite Cyberpunk 2077's woes, CDPR board members will allegedly take massive bonuses
- Streets of Rage 4's Max Thunder confirmed playable in the Mr. X Nightmare DLC
Miitopia's character creator
I spent two hours making this pic.twitter.com/uZQVO6ccMN— Arador ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@AradorTD) April 29, 2021
Pull the lever, Kronk!
Harrison Ford magic trick reaction
Please enjoy Harrison Ford watching a magic trick & then reacting in the only way Harrison Ford reacts to anything pic.twitter.com/oAoUlDT3GY— Clarisse Loughrey (@clarisselou) April 28, 2021
Get the f*** out of my house.
Here we go again
"Here we go again pal." pic.twitter.com/1EyO2HWDGw— Kevin Fagaragan (@kimmotman) April 30, 2021
Toys For Bob is now working on Warzone. Spyro and Crash cosmetics please?
Gasoline spray down
Laughed way too hard at this🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/hF4UJl47aj— M A N S A M I C H U (@MichuEmenalo) April 30, 2021
An effective form of self-defense.
Happy last day of April
Today is April 30th, which means that tomorrow pic.twitter.com/ucCMTE4L1G— Pfizer Pfloozy (@leyshamarie_) April 30, 2021
It's gonna be May!
The Joker walk
😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/FXk5AKFb6y— Gump Cathcart (@bubbagumpino) April 30, 2021
Mac Jones is adjusting well to the Patriots' villainous ecosystem.
Happy Friday everybody!
April 23, 2021
Ladies and gentlemen, the weekend.
